HUNTINGTON -- Ohio Associated Press high school football voters are predicting a rematch of the Division V championship game.
Defending state champion Kirtland (5-0) is ranked No. 1 and runner-up Ironton (5-0) No. 2 in the poll, released Monday. The Hornets received 16 first-place votes and 199 points. The Fighting Tigers picked up three No. 1 votes and 174 points.
Ironton entertains South Point (0-5) at 7 p.m. Friday. Kirtland, coming off a 27-7 victory over Division I Solon (0-2) is off this week.
Wheelersburg (4-1) is No. 8 in Division V, with 59 points. The Pirates play at Portsmouth West (3-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Canfield South Range (5-0, 150) earned one first-place nod and is third. Findlay Liberty-Benton (5-0, 128) is fourth and West Lafayette Ridgewood (5-0, 100) fifth. St. Bernard Roger Bacon (5-0, 99) was No. 1 on one ballot and is sixth, followed by Garrettsville Garfield (5-0, 67), Wheelersburg, Tontogony Otsego (5-0, 38) and Sugarcreek Garaway (5-0, 28).
Pickering Central is top-ranked in Division I. Akron Hoban holds the top spot in Division II, Chardon in Division III, St. Clairsville in Division IV, Coldwater in Division VI and Marion Stein Marion Local in Division VII.