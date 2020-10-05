HUNTINGTON -- Ironton and Wheelersburg held steady.
The Fighting Tigers (6-0) remained second and the Pirates (5-1) eighth in Division V of the Ohio Associated Press high school football poll Monday.
Ironton defeated Cincinnati Sycamore, a Division I (largest classification) team 33-11 Friday and earned a No. 1 seed and bye for the first round of the Division V, Region 19 playoffs, which begin Saturday. On Oct. 17, the top-seeded Tigers will play the winner of Saturday's game featuring No. 16 New Lexington (3-3) and No. 17 Williamsport Westfall (3-2).
Wheelersburg, the No. 3 seed in Division V, Region 19, beat Portsmouth West 28-0 and earned a bye in the first round. On Oct. 17, the Pirates will entertain the victor from Saturday's game pitting No. 19 Chesapeake (2-4) at No. 14 Portsmouth West (3-3).
Kirtland (5-0) remained atop the Division V poll rankings with 15 first-place votes and 201 points. The Hornets defeated Ironton 17-7 in the 2019 state championship game. The Tigers received two first-place votes and 178 points to place second.
Canfield South Range (6-0) also picked up two first-place nods and 144 points to rank third, with Findlay Liberty-Benton (6-0) earning one No. 1 vote and 131 points to rank fourth. West Lafayette Ridgewood (6-0) is fifth with 114 points.
St. Bernard Roger Bacon (6-0) garnered one first-place vote and 103 points to rank sixth. Garrettsville Garfield (6-0) is seventh with 96 points, followed by Wheelersburg, Tontogany Otsego (6-0, 48) and Gahanna Columbus Academy (5-1, 21).
Pickerington Central is No. 1 in Division I. Akron Hoban tops Division II, Chardon Division III, Clarksville Clinton-Massie Division IV, Coldwater Division VI and Maria Stein Marion Local Division VII.