HUNTINGTON — Ironton’s 52-0 walloping of Gallia Academy last week did wonders for the Fighting Tigers in Tuesday’s Ohio High School Athletic Association High School Football Computer Ratings.
The Fighting Tigers (8-1, 20.1056) vaulted to No. 1 in Division V, Region 19 with the triumph over the Division IV Blue Devils, clinching not only a playoff berth but home-field advantage in the first round.
Ironton entertains Region 19 No. 6 Portsmouth (8-1, 13.3389) at 7 p.m. Friday. The Trojans are fighting for a playoff spot and can guarantee themselves one with a triumph. The top eight qualify for the postseason, with the top four earning home-team designations.
Wheelersburg (6-3, 19.8222) is second. The Pirates play host to Portsmouth West (2-7) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Previous No. 1 West Lafayette Ridgewood (9-0, 18.6389) is third, followed by Amanda-Clearcreek (7-2, 15.0), Gahanna Columbus Academy (6-3, 14.0202), Portsmouth, Wellston (7-2, 11.85) and Oak Hill (5-4, 11.5944).
Minford (6-3, 11.4222) is ninth. No. 10 Fairland (5-4, 8.803) is at home against No. 12 Chesapeake (4-5, 8.0833) at 7 p.m. Friday. Both teams are mathematically alive in the playoff hunt, but will need help. Johnstown-Monroe (5-4, 8.6) is 11th.
In Division VII, Region 27, Symmes Valley (8-1, 8.0596) is ninth heading into Friday’s 7 p.m. Southern Ohio Conference Division I championship game at No. 13 McDermott Northwest (6-3, 7.1010). The Vikings need a victory in that contest to have a chance at the postseason. The Mohawks are mathematically alive, but would have to topple Symmes Valley and receive considerable help to make the Division V, Region 19 playoffs.
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (8-1, 18.9667) is first, followed by Newark Catholic (6-3, 14.0833), Sarahsville Shenandoah (6-2, 12.4375), Shadyside (6-3, 11.6873), Waterford (7-2, 11.3073), Eastern-Meigs (7-2, 9.3131), New Matamoras Frontier (7-2, 8.9158) and Lancaster Fisher Catholic (7-2, 8.6501). Southern (5-4, 5.4785) is 11th.
Despite the loss to Ironton, Gallia Academy (8-1, 15.6575) controls its own destiny. The Blue Devils, who play at South Point (1-8) at 7 p.m. Friday, are fifth in Division IV, Region 15 and can clinch a playoff berth with a victory over the Pointers.
Newark Licking Valley (9-0, 25.4389) is No. 1 and has clinched home-field advantage, followed by Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (8-1, 22.4389), Waverly (7-2, 17.9556), and New Concord John Glenn (7-2, 17.6333), all of which have secured postseason berths. St. Clairsville (7-2, 15.6061) is sixth, Heath (7-2, 11.0389) seventh and Carroll Bloom-Carroll (7-2, 10.8889) eighth.