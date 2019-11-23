IRONTON — Overcoming mistakes in a win in the quarterfinals moved the Ironton Fighting Tigers to the regional finals Saturday at Nelsonville-York High School where head coach Trevon Pendleton’s Ohio Valley Conference champions might see the best high school football team it’s faced this season.
No. 1-seed Ironton (11-1) faces No. 2-seed Ridgewood (12-0), from West Lafayette, Ohio, for the OHSSA Division V, Region 19 title. The winner moves to the state semifinals the following week.
Ridgewood, which finished the regular season as the Associated Press No. 2 team in its final poll before the playoffs began, has not been challenged. The closest game the Generals have had was a 22-point win over Division IV Indian Valley. It has not allowed more than 21 points in a single game this season including holding southern Ohio power Wheelersburg to 17 in last Saturday’s regional semifinal.
Pendleton said he has watched a lot of film on the Generals.
“They are a very good football team,” the second-year coach said. “The most impressive thing about them is how fundamentally strong they are.”
Ridgewood attacked Wheelersburg with a balanced offense that produced 123 yards rushing on 34 carries along with 288 yards through the air. Quarterback Gabe Tingle pushes the buttons for the offense.
Tingle was the Generals’ leading rusher with 16 attempts for 93 yards and a touchdown. Through the air, Tingle completed 15 of 22 attempts for 288 yards, four touchdowns and just one interception.
The QB connected with five different receivers with Koleton Smith and Connor Kunze each gaining over 100 yards in the game. Kunze, who is also the team’s kicker, hauled in three touchdowns among his five catches.
On defense, Ridgewood forced Wheelersburg quarterback Evan Horsley to throw four interceptions and allowed the Pirates 261 yards. Wheelersburg poured salt on its own wounds with eight penalties for 93 yards.
Ironton has shown it, too, can be balanced Gage Salyers can run out of the quarterback position to become a big scoring threat, but the Tigers can pound the ball with fullback Seth Fosson and running back Reid Carrico. Each of those three players tips the scales at more than 225 pounds. Pendleton said his team’s size advantage in the trenches on both sides of the ball means Ironton may well be one of the toughest teams Ridgewood has faced.
The Tigers’ defense is also powered by the same trio of players with Salyers, a Youngstown State commit, among the top defensive backs in the region and Fosson, who is an outstanding defensive end. Fosson and Carrico, one of the top linebackers in the nation and an Ohio State recruit, lead Ironton’s defense that can challenge Ridgewood’s offensive line.
A disruptive Ironton defense could greatly impede the flashy Generals.
“Luck or chance always favors the prepared,” Pendleton said.