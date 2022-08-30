IRONTON -- Jon Wylie's first word was "ball."
Maybe that was a sign of what was to come. The Ironton High School pitcher committed this week to play at Xavier University.
"I chose Xavier because it's an amazing program," Wylie said. "Great campus, facilities, amazing academics and a phenomenal coaching staff. I've always had an amazing relationship with every single coach. I've felt at home every time I was on campus."
The 6-foot-2, 175-pound junior righthander is a key recruit for the Musketeers. Wylie's fastball sits 87 to 91 mph and has touched higher. With a frame that can handle more weight, Wylie has potential to throw even harder.
Wylie also throws a sinker, slider, curve and changeup.
Wylie, who said he plans to major in business, added that Xavier felt like the right place for him.
The hard-throwing Fighting Tigers star is interesting off the field. He is adept at solving Rubik's cubes, says he is extremely superstitious and that his cousin is singer Rico Suave.
Wylie credited his dad for making him the player he's become. He said he wants to encourage young players with a dream to play college ball.
"Never give up no matter what," Wylie said. "No matter what anyone ever says to you, if you have a great mindset and work ethic then that's when dreams become reality."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
