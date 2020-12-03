HUNTINGTON -- Six players from Ironton are on the All-Ohio Valley Conference football first team, but the squad is notable for a Fighting Tiger who is not on it.
Linebacker Reid Carrico, a high school All-American committed to Ohio State, asked to be left off the team so an Ironton teammate could be on it. Carrico, a candidate for the Mr. Football Award in Ohio, led the OVC in rushing with 1,544 yards on 164 carries.
Each of the eight teams in the OVC was allotted a certain number of slots based on the league's final standings. The Tigers won the title.
Ironton players named to the squad were all seniors, including fullback/linebacker Cameron Deere; wide receiver/defensive back Trent Hacker; two-way linemen Matthew Davis, Dalton Crabtree and Rocky White; and wide receiver/defensive back/punter Kyle Howell.
The Tigers' Trevon Pendleton was named coach of the year after leading Ironton to an 11-1 record and a state runner-up finish in Division V.
Five players from OVC runner-up Fairland made the team. They were senior wide receiver/defensive back Gavin Hunt, who led the league in receiving yards with 1,078, junior linebacker/running back J.D. Brumfield, junior wide receiver/defensive back Zander Schmidt and senior quarterback Max Howell and junior two-way lineman Casey Hudson.
Gallia Academy also placed five on the team, including senior running back/defensive back James Armstrong, who ran for 1,223 yards on 139 carries, senior two-way linemen and Toledo commit Riley Starnes, junior two-way linemen Brayden Easton, freshman linebacker/offensive lineman Cole Hines and junior quarterback/defensive back Noah Vanco.
Coal Grove players on the squad were, senior fullback/linebacker Austin Stapleton, who carried a conference-high 207 times for 1,223 yards, senior two-way lineman Ben Compliment and junior running back/defensive back Malachi Wheeler. On the team from Chesapeake were senior quarterback/defensive back Donald Richendollar, senior wide receiver/defensive back Thomas Sentz and junior two-way lineman Nick Burns.
All-OVC picks from Rock Hill featured senior running back/defensive end Hayden Harper, senior two-way lineman Jacob Schwab, and junior defensive lineman/tight end Brayden Malone. Portsmouth placed junior quarterback Drew Roe, who led the league in passing yards with 2,221, and sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Reade Pendleton, who caught an OVC-best 56 passes, on the team, which also included South Point senior running back/defensive back Darryl Taylor and senior two-way lineman Bennett McCallister.
Players earning special mention were, Uriah Meadows and Gunnar Crawford of Ironton, Tevin Taylor and Steeler Leep of Fairland, Isaac Clary and Trent Johnson of Gallia Academy, Morgan Schultz and Kye Robinson of Coal Grove, Ben Bragg and Ian Hicks of Chesapeake, Owen Hankins and Brayden Friend of Rock Hill, Amare Johnson and Christian Keys of Portsmouth, and Nakyan Turner and Cody Bandt of South Point.