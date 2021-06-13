HUNTINGTON -- Ironton High School's Jim Dyer is the Ohio Valley Conference softball coach of the year after leading the Fighting Tigers to the league championship and the region finals.
Four Fighting Tigers -- Graycie Brammer, Keegan Moore, Bella Sorbilli and Kirsten Williams -- were named to the all-league first team.
Coal Grove and Portsmouth each placed three players on the first unit. Hornets making the team were Addi Dillow, Rylee Harmon and Kyleigh Murphy. Trojans named to the team were Olivia Dickerson, Madison Perry and Faith Phillips.
Rock Hill, Gallia Academy and Fairland had two players apiece on the team. Redwomen Mackenzie Hanshaw and Kylee Howard were joined by Gallia Academy's Taylor Mathie and Bailie Young, and Fairland's Emily Bowen and Kaylee Salyer. Kodee Langdon of South Point and and Erika Bowman of Chesapeake also were first-team picks.
Honorable-mention selections included Kiandra Martin and Jada Rogers of Ironton, Emily Cheatham and Olivia Ramey of Portsmouth, Jaidyn Griffith and Katie Deeds of Coal Grove, Aleigha Matney and Abigail Morrison of Rock Hill, Jenna Harrison and Maddi Meadows of Gallia Academy, Katie Pruitt and Brenna Reedy of Fairland, Megan Epperly and Maddy Evans of South Point and Riley Isaacs and Sidney Fuller of Chesapeake.