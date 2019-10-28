IRONTON — Portsmouth likely hopes that Ironton was so fired up for Gallia Academy that the Fighting Tigers will experience a letdown on Friday.
Fighting Tigers coach Treveon Pendleton said he doesn’t think that will happen.
“Portsmouth doesn’t like us and we don’t like them,” Pendleton said.
Ironton (8-1 overall, 6-0 Ohio Valley Conference) plays host to the Trojans (8-1, 5-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Tanks Memorial Stadium. With a victory, the Tigers can clinch their first OVC championship since 2016. If Portsmouth wins, it will tie Ironton and possibly Gallia Academy, for the league title.
Ironton is coming off a surprisingly easy 52-0 thrashing of host and defending OVC champion Gallia Academy at Memorial Field. The Tigers outgained the Blue Devils 444-148 and at one point in the second quarter had scored five touchdowns despite running just four plays from scrimmage.
“We tell our kids to win the threes,” Pendleton said. “We want to win third down, win the third quarter and win all three phases (offense, defense, special teams) of the game. We did that.”
Ironton will attempt to duplicate that feat against Portsmouth and star tailback Talyn Parker, the Trojans’ all-time leading rusher and a major college prospect.
Pendleton said his team will be ready to play against its longtime rival.
“Our kids know that,” Pendleton said of what the game means as far as an OVC championship and playoff points. “We don’t have to get our kids up for that game.”
If Portsmouth wins and Gallia Academy (8-1) wins at South Point (1-8), the three teams would tie for the league title. Pendleton said his team plans to do its part, but that it needs to work on some things.
“We gave up more return yards than we’d like on kickoffs,” Pendleton said. “We have to shore that up. Ultimately, the special teams stepped up ginormous. They played extremely well.”
So did senior quarterback Gage Salyers, who is committed to Youngstown State University. Salyers completed 3 of 5 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns, two in the Tigers’ 35-point second quarter.