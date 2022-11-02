The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — Perhaps instead of trying to cover Ironton’s plethora of wide receivers, Portsmouth will rush 11 defenders and hope it can get to the quarterback before he can throw the football.

Ninth-seeded Portsmouth (7-4) visits No. 1 seed Ironton (11-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Tanks Memorial Stadium in a Division V, Region 19 second-round high school playoff game. The teams met two weeks ago and Tayden Carpenter threw six touchdown passes in a 42-7 Fighting Tigers victory at the Trojan Coliseum.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

