IRONTON — Perhaps instead of trying to cover Ironton’s plethora of wide receivers, Portsmouth will rush 11 defenders and hope it can get to the quarterback before he can throw the football.
Ninth-seeded Portsmouth (7-4) visits No. 1 seed Ironton (11-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Tanks Memorial Stadium in a Division V, Region 19 second-round high school playoff game. The teams met two weeks ago and Tayden Carpenter threw six touchdown passes in a 42-7 Fighting Tigers victory at the Trojan Coliseum.
In that game, Carpenter threw two TD passes of 5 yards to Landen Wilson, two 23-yarders to Ty Perkins, one of 11 yards to Braden Schreck and another of 50 yards to Aiden Young.
The Trojans hope for a different result this time as the programs meet for the 132nd time, marking the second-oldest rivalry in Ohio. Canton McKinley and Massillon Washington own the oldest, having first played in 1894. Ironton leads the series 67-64.
One tactic is to try to keep the ball away from the Tigers. That’s not necessarily effective, however, as Portsmouth ran 60 plays to Ironton’s 36 on Oct. 21 and dominated time of possession 35:19 to 12:41. Playing keepaway works only if a team scores and prevents the opponent from doing so.
Last week, homestanding Ironton routed Minford 55-7. Portsmouth edged Belmont Union Local 28-26 on the road.
Portsmouth features some of the better players in the Tri-State, especially on offense. Senior quarterback Tyler Duncan has completed 205 of 315 passes for 2,532 yards and 26 touchdowns, with six interceptions. Reade Pendleton has caught 74 passes for 730 yards and seven TDs. Nolan Heimand has 33 catches for 644 yards and seven scores. Jayden Duncan has 42 receptions for 563 yards and six touchdowns. Beau Hammond has 238 yards and two touchdowns on 30 catches.
Few teams can rival those numbers. Ironton, though, can. Carpenter has 124 completions in 183 attempts for 2,171 yards and 29 touchdowns, with two interceptions. Perkins has 34 catches for 737 yards and 10 TDs. Shaun Terry has 15 receptions for 336 yards and four scores. Wilson has caught 19 balls for 254 yards and five touchdowns and Young 13 catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns. Add in Jaquez Keyes’ 701 yards and 15 touchdowns on 126 carries and the offense becomes even more formidable.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
