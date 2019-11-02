IRONTON — Ironton High School clinched the Ohio Valley Conference football championship outright Friday night in impressive fashion at Tanks Memorial Stadium/Bob Lutz Field.
The Fighting Tigers (9-1, 7-0 OVC) fumbled on their first play, but dominated the night from that point on to roll past U.S. 52 rival Portsmouth, 48-7.
Ironton also locked up the Ohio Division V, Region 19 crown as well and has a first-round home playoff game next Saturday at home against an opponent to be determined, likely to be No. 8 seed Portsmouth.
“The seniors, it’s all about them,” Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton said. “Win it for them. Last year we let it slip away.”
Ironton suffered losses to Portsmouth and Gallia Academy late. This time the Fighting Tigers outscored the two, 100-7.
Seth Fosson fumbled on Ironton’s first play, but the Fighting Tigers came right back as Kyle Howell stepped in front of a Portsmouth receiver on a slant route, picked it off and rambled 95 yards for the score.
Outside of Talyn Parker’s 41-yard TD run in the third period, Ironton’s defense kept the visitor’s spread offense in check.
“We played assignment football well,” Pendleton said. “We had guys all over the field.”
Ironton’s second touchdown came on a 69-yard strike from Gage Salyers to Trent Hacker on a deep route. Hacker got past the Trojans defenders and Salyers hit him in stride.
Fosson bounced back from the fumble with second-period scores on runs of 14 and 24 yards.
“A great response to adversity,” Pendleton said going fumble to returning a pick for a score. “They do a lot of (run-pass options). Kyle made a great read. That pass play (TD) was great. We passed on certain plays and that worked. We came on in a big way.”
This the second oldest rivalry in the state of Ohio. The Fighting Tigers now lead 67-66-2.
Reid Carrico led the Ironton ground game with 96 yards on 11 carries and ran down Portsmouth backs time and again from his linebacker position.
Parker led all runners with 102, but 41 came on one carry.
For the Ironton seniors, this was their first win over Portsmouth after two successive losses.
PORTSMOUTH 0 0 7 0—7
IRONTON 13 14 14 7—48
First quarter
I—Howell 95 interception return (Book kick), 10:44.
I—Hacker 69 pass from Salyers (kick failed), 4:31.
Second quarter
I—Fosson 14 run (Book kick), 7:30.
I—Fosson 24 run (Book kick), 0:49.1.
Third quarter
P—Parker 41 run (Bowling kick), 8:50.
I—Grizzle 67 pass from Salyers (Book kick), 8:26.
I—Carrico 1 run (Book kick), 4:25.
Fourth quarter
I—Carter 13 run (Unger kick), 1:22.
P I
First downs 10 16
Rushes-yards 26-197 42-259
Passing yards 72 141
Comp-att-int 10-21-3 3-6-0
Total offense 197 400
Penalties 6-60 8-90
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1
Individual statistics
RUSHING — Portsmouth, Parker 19-102, Roe 5-18, Carr 2-5. Ironton, Carrico 11-96, Crabtree 1-5, Salyers 6-29, Browning 2-minus 2, Fosson 5-56, Brownstead 1-2, Deere 8-30, Howell 1-8, Carter 5-26, Sloan 2-9.
PASSING — Portsmouth, Roe 10-21-3, 72 yards. Ironton, Salyers 3-7-0, 141 yards; Sloan 0-0-0.
RECEIVING — Portsmouth, McCoy 1-5, Wallace 2-11, Duncan 1-6, Purdy 4-45, Parker 2-5. Ironton, Hacker 1-69, Grizzle 2-72.