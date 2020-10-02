IRONTON — Ironton sought a challenge and Cincinnati Sycamore provided it.
The Fighting Tigers (6-0) pulled away late from a talented Aviators squad in a 33-11 victory Friday night in high school football at chilly Tanks Memorial Stadium.
Ironton, ranked second in Ohio Division V, was scheduled to play winless South Point, but a COVID-19 situation prompted the Pointers to cancel on Thursday. Sycamore (1-5), a Division I (large-school division) team that has played a loaded schedule, replaced the Pointers and gave the Tigers their closest game of 2020.
Not until Reid Carrico’s 28-yard touchdown run with 2:26 left in the game did Ironton put the game away.
The contest was close throughout until then. Ironton kept the ball for 11 plays on its initial possession, but came away with no points, the drive ending at the Sycamore 27.
The Fighting Tigers went three-and-out on their second drive, but capitalized on their third, going 67 yards in nine plays before Tayden Carpenter hit Kyle Howell on a flanker screen for a 30-yard touchdown with 2:55 left in the second quarter.
Jimmy Mahlmeister’s extra point attempt was blocked.
The Aviators responded with a lengthy drive of their own, moving from their 15 to the Ironton 20 before Sebastian Salas kicked a 27-yard field goal on the last play of the second quarter to pull Sycamore within 6-3.
The Tigers opened the third quarter with 10 running plays, nine by design, covering 76 yards in 5:30. The drive ended with a 31-yard touchdown by Carpenter, who wanted to pass, but was forced scramble on fourth-and-7. The sophomore quarterback took off under pressure and broke a tackle at the 3 to reach the end zone.
The Tigers went for two, but Carpenter’s pass was intercepted, making it 12-3.
Ironton’s defense stuffed Sycamore, setting up an 11-play, 75-yard drive capped by Trevor Carter’s 2-yard TD plunge with 6:42 to play. Mahlmeister’s extra pick booster the lead to 19-3.
The key play was a 25-yard run by Carrico on first-and-21 from the Tigers 41.
The Aviators, though, moved within one score as Cairo Ford returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown. Andrew Fehr threw the 2-point conversion pass to Collen Ferrell to make it 19-12 with 6:30 left.
Carrico, committed to Ohio State, finished with 232 yards on 23 carries. After Carrico’s first fourth-quarter TD, Landen Wilson intercepted an Aviators’ pass, setting up Carrico’s 90-yard TD sprint with 1:42 left.
Ironton has a bye next week before taking on either New Lexington or Westfall Oct. 17 in the playoffs.
CINCINNATI SYCAMORE 0 3 0 8 — 11
IRONTON 0 6 6 21 — 33
I - Howell 30 pass from Carpenter (kick blocked)
S — Salas FG 27
I — Carpenter 31 run (pass failed)
I — Carter 2 run (Mahlmeister kick)
S — Ford 80 kickoff return (Ferrell pass from Fehr)
I — Carrico 28 run (Mahlmeister kick)
I — Carrico 90 run (Mahlmeister kick)