IRONTON — Thanks to 11 sacks, victory was in the bag.
Ironton sacked Johnstown-Monroe quarterback Joe Sahr 11 times Friday night in a 42-0 victory in a Division V, Region 19 high school football playoff game at Tanks Memorial Stadium.
The top-seeded Fighting Tigers (8-0) will entertain No. 5 seed Harvest Prep (7-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday in the region semifinal. The Warriors edged fourth-seeded Gahanna Columbus Academy 20-17 Saturday.
Ironton’s defense held Johnstown-Monroe (6-3) to 44 total yards, minus-16 rushing.
Reid Carrico ran for 117 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries and Trevor Carter added 92 yards on seven attempts to lead Ironton’s offense. Tayden Carpenter completed 6 of 11 passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns.
Carpenter scored from the 1-yard line on the Tigers’ second possession and Jimmy Mahlmeister kicked the extra point to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead that stood until 10:31 of the second quarter when Carpenter threw a 34-yard TD pass to Carrico to make it 14-0. Carrico added a 47-yard TD run 30 seconds before halftime for a 21-0 lead at intermission.
Carrico struck again on the second play of the third quarter, racing 43 yards up the middle for a touchdown to boost the lead to 28-0.
Trent Hacker intercepted a pass on Johnston-Monroe’s next possession to set up and 8-yard scoring toss from Carpenter to Erickson Barnes, making it 35-0 with 9:55 left in the third quarter.
Carter capped the scoring with a 13-yard touchdown run with 10:32 left in the game.
JOHNSTOWN-MONROE 0 0 0 0 — 0
IRONTON 7 14 14 7 — 42
I — Carpenter 1 run (Mahlmeister kick)
I — Carrico 28 pass from Carpenter (Mahlmeister kick)
I — Carrico 44 run (Mahlmeister kick)
I — Carrico 43 run (Mahlmesiter kick)
I — Barnes 8 pass from Carpenter (Mahlmeister kick)
I — Carter 13 run (Mahlmesiter kick)