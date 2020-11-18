IRONTON -- With Ironton's football season on the line, facing fourth-and-7, quarterback Tayden Carpenter faked a handoff, rolled left and threw to Reid Carrico for a 23-yard touchdown.
The play with 8:01 left in the game gave the Fighting Tigers a 22-19 lead over Roger Bacon on the Division V state semifinal game in London, Ohio. The execution was impressive for a first-year starter, but even more so considering Carpenter's physical challenge. The Ironton sophomore lost much of his hearing when he was 2 years old. He is deaf in his left ear and wears a cochlear implant in his right.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association allows Tigers quarterback coach Jarrod Smith to wear a microphone-like device to amplify his voice into the implant, but reception is iffy at best, especially with the crowd, cheerleaders, bands and even defenders making noise.
Even communicating on the sideline is a challenge. Carpenter reads lips, but with masks required because of COVID-19, that option is limited.
"The coaches repeat things two or three times," said Carpenter, who also communicates with sign language. "It's harder than it normally would be."
Carpenter looks for hand signals from the sideline to call plays. He said the hampered communications is a challenge, but also has helped him grow as a quarterback because he has to make quick decisions. Carpenter has made many smart plays in helping Ironton (11-0) to the state championship game at 1:15 p.m. Saturday against Kirtland (11-0) at Fortress Obetz in Obetz, Ohio. The contest is a rematch of opponents from the 2019 title game, won by the Hornets 17-7.
Carpenter has completed 75 of 127 passes (59 percent) for 1,318 yards and 15 touchdowns, with six interceptions. Those are strong numbers, especially considering the expectations. Carpenter won the job in the preseason to replace three-year starter Gage Salyers, now playing for Youngstown State.
"He's a smart kid," Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton said of Carpenter. "He understands the game at a high level and part of that is because of his hearing impairment. He has to visualize things more. I don't think it's a limitation, but a blessing."
Carpenter executes fakes well, often leaving defenses grasping for a running back without the ball as he skirts an end for yardage. A quick learner, Carpenter adjusts well to pressure. He has made mistakes, but is quick to learn from them. He has made defenses pay for blitzes and learned to throw the ball away rather than take a sack. The young passer deflects praise, however, humbly preferring to give credit to his teammates and coaches, including his dad, Trent, the Tigers secondary and assistant quarterbacks coach.
Carpenter faces his sternest test Saturday. Kirtland is small but quick and has won two consecutive state titles. The Hornets limited Ironton to 7 of 18 passing in last year's title game, although the Tigers gained 205 yards via the air.
Brent Wilcoxon (1979) and Mark Lutz (1989) were quarterbacks who led Ironton to state championships. Carpenter would love to hear his name in the same breath with those two legendary Tigers.
The game will be televised by Spectrum News 1, with streaming available at https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2020/2020-OHSAA-Football-on-Spectrum. Streaming is free for Spectrum subscribers and $9.99 per game for non-Spectrum subscribers.