PORTSMOUTH, Ohio -- Ironton overcame a 6-for-17 performance at the free throw line to defeat Portsmouth 48-44 Tuesday night in boys high school basketball.
The Fighting Tigers (7-4 ovrall, 7-4 Ohio Valley Conference) trailed 37-32 late, but Erickson Barnes scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half to help Ironton to victory. Barnes also snatched 10 rebounds.
Mile Shipp and Dariyonne Bryant led the Trojans (6-9, 4-7) with 10 points each.
IRONTON 11 7 14 16 -- 48: Wilson 9, Masters 2, Hopper 2, Porter 6, York 2, Barnes 21, Carpenter 6.
PORTSMOUTH 11 3 19 11 -- 44: Roe 8, Bryant 10, Carr 8, Duncan 0, Shipp 10, Johnson 2, Duff 6, Spence 0, Lattimore 0.
PIKETON 55, SOUTH POINT 54: Levi Gullion scored 18 points as the host Red Streaks rallied from seven down in the fourth quarter to beat the the Pointers (13-5) in overtime.
Chris Chandler scored 15 points and Tra Swayne 10 for Piketon (14-5). Austin Webb led South Point with 23 points, Nakyan Turner scored 20.
SOUTH POINT 11 15 13 11 4 -- 54: Adams 5, Turner 20, Jackson 0, Kazee 2, Taylor 4, Webb 23, Pegram 0, Dornon 0.
PIKETON 10 14 8 18 5 -- 55: Guillon 18, Leedy 7, Fuller 3, Swayne 10, Pendleton 0, Potts 2, Chandler 15.
WEST CARTER 62, GREENUP COUNTY 47: Trevor Callahan scored 13 points and Tyson Webb 10 to lead the Comets (6-3) past the Musketeers.
Trenton Hannah led Greenup County (4-10) with 19 points.
Girls
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 60, COAL GROVE 35: Ava Hassel scored 25 points, grabbed five rebounds and issued five assists as the Titans (19-1), ranked fourth in Ohio Division IV, beat the visiting Hornets (19-2), ranked eighth in Division III.
Claire Dettwiller scored 17 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for Portsmouth Notre Dame, which led 15-13 after one quarter and extended it to 35-19 by halftime. Kaleigh Murphy paced Coal Grove with 11 points.
COAL GROVE 13 6 9 7 -- 35: Fraley 0, Holmes 2, Dillow 9, Murphy 11, Ab. Hicks 6, Harmon 1, Griffith 6.
PORTSMOUTH NOTRE DAME 15 20 15 10 -- 60: Hassel 25, Kirby 0, Bradford 2, A. Dettwiller 9, C. Dettwiller 17, Cassidy 7, Strickland 0.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 69, FLEMING COUNTY 55: Baylee Trimble scored 30 points to lead the Royals (11-6) to their first victory over the Panthers (1-9) in Ashland.
The triumph was Rose Hill Christian's first over Fleming County since 2008.
Bellamee Sparks scored 22 points for the Royals. Niya Nelson led the Panthers with 20 points. Sidney Argo scored 12.
FLEMING COUNTY 17 18 18 12 -- 55: Argo 12, C. Price 3, Nelson 20, Donahue 1, Hinton 9, S. Price 9, Jackson 9, M. Price 0, Watson 3.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 19 9 21 20 -- 69: Newell 2, Karle 7, VanKuren 2, Wright 0, B. Sparks 22, Stephens 6, Trimble 30.
MEIGS 52, NELSONVILLE-YORK 49: Mallory Hawley scored 32 points, including the 1,000th of her career, and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Marauders slipped past the Buckeyes in Pomeroy, Ohio.
Hawley's 1,000th point gave Meigs (9-10 overall, 5-7 Tri-Valley Conference) a 51-47 lead. She followed with a free throw with 25 seconds left to put the Marauders ahead by five.
Airah Lavy paced Nelsonville-York (5-15, 3-7), which couldn't hold on to a nine-point third-quarter lead, with 19 points. Alivia Speelman scored 16.
POSTPONEMENTS: Coal Grove's boys basketball game at Ironton Wednesday was postponed.
Coal Grove's Division III girls sectional basketball game with Wellston on Saturday has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday. Ironton St. Joe's boys home game with Portsmouth Notre Dame was changed to Feb. 23. Gallia Academy at Portsmouth girls was postponed until 6 p.m. Feb. 11.
Also postponed was Wheelersburg at Northwest boys. Boyd County's boys game at Rowan County Feb. 18 has been moved to Feb. 19. Russell's game at West Carter on Thursday has been moved to Russell.