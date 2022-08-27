JACKSON, Ohio — Ironton (2-0) passed for 256 yards and ran for 115 Friday night to rally for a 29-26 victory over Jackson in high school football at Alumni Stadium.
The Ironmen (1-1) outgained the Fighting Tigers 406-371 and led much of the game, including 26-14, but Ironton came back behind 81 rushing yards on 18 carries by Jaquez Keyes.
Braden Schreck intercepted a pass deep in Ironton territory to secure the victory after Landen Wilson’s 1-yard touchdown run and 2-point conversion set the score with 1:06 to play.
Tayden Carpenter completed 18 of 28 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers. Ty Perkins caught seven balls for 164 yards and a pair of TDs. For Jackson, Jacob Winters completed 12 of 17 throws for 205 yards and four touchdowns.
SOUTH POINT 43, ALEXANDER 14: Jordan Ermalovich completed 18 of 25 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns as the Pointers (1-1) walloped the Spartans (1-1) at Alumni Field. Gage Chapman carried 19 times for 103 yards and Blaine Freeman added 87 yards and two touchdowns on 12 attempts. Jalyn Anderson returned a fumble for a touchdown. Brayden Hanshaw caught two TD passes and Kamren Wilkerson one.
MINFORD 41, CHESAPEAKE 7: Jeffrey Pica carried 13 times for 125 yards and two touchdowns as the host Falcons (2-0) defeated the Panthers (1-1). Pica scored on a 29-yard run before Peyton Caudill threw a 16-yard TD pass to J.D. Matiz to give Minford a 13-0 lead. Caudill scored on a 33-yard jaunt and Pica followed with a touchdown from the 3 to make it 27-0 by halftime.
Caudill passed 8 yards to Jackson Shoemaker for a score to make it 34-0 before Camron Shockley put Chesapeake on the scoreboard with a 15-yard catch of a Jacob Harris pass. Tysen Kingery finished the scoring with a 34-yard TD run.
Caudill completed 10 of 14 passes for 125 yards. Marcus Burnside led the Panthers with 80 yards rushing on 15 carries.
ROCK HILL 21, VINTON COUNTY 20: Hazley Matthews kicked an extra point in overtime to lift the Redmen (1-1) to a triumph over the Vikings (0-2) in Pedro, Ohio.
GALLIA ACADEMY 38, ATHENS 13: The Blue Devils (2-0) gained 269 of their 432 yards rushing in a victory over the Bulldogs (0-2) in Gallipolis, Ohio. Brody Fellure completed 9 of 18 passes for 163 yards and one touchdown. He also carried nine times for 77 yards. Hudson Shamblin ran for 126 yards and two TDs on 23 attempts. Landon Wheatley was 10 for 21 for 112 yards and one score for Athens.
GREENUP COUNTY 43, MARTIN COUNTY 6: Tyson Sammons completed 8 of 10 passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two scores as the Musketeers (2-0) clobbered the Cardinals (1-1) in Lloyd, Kentucky. Sammons rushed for 71 yards. Dawson Mills carried 14 times for 105 yards for Martin County.
PINEVILLE 43, FAIRVIEW 0: The Mountain Lions (2-0) held the Eagles (0-2) to minus-30 yards rushing in a rout in Westwood, Kentucky. Pineville piled up 449 yards, 193 passing by Sawyer Thompson, against a Fairview squad depleted by illnesses. Landon Robbins ran for 109 yards on 10 attempts. Austin Miller was 7 for 12 for 193 yards for the Eagles.
RIVER VALLEY 34, SOUTH GALLIA 16: Scott Cooper won his first game as head coach of the Raiders (1-1) with a win in Mercerville. Michael Conkle, who gained 155 yards on 20 carries, ran for touchdowns of 24, 17 and 5 yards as River Valley built a 34-0 lead. E.J. Siders and Reece Butler scored late for the Rebels (1-1). Butler ran for 170 yards.
PORTSMOUTH WEST 34, PORTSMOUTH 7: Mitchell Irwin passed for 177 yards and Ryan Sissell rushed for 109 as the Senators (1-1) routed the host Trojans at the Trojan Coliseum. Jeffrey Bishop caught three passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Reade Pendleton caught 11 balls for 145 yards and a TD for Portsmouth (1-1).
WAHAMA 53, SOUTHERN 0: Sawyer Vanmeter ran for 105 yards on 11 carries, Conner Lambert 95 on seven and Dillan Fields 87 on six as the White Falcons (1-0) hammered the Tornadoes (2-0) in Mason, West Virginia. Vanmeter also completed 4 of 9 passes for 165 yards.
MEIGS 50, BELPRE 0: The Marauders (1-1) outgained the host Eagles 403-24 as Griffin Cleland threw for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Conlee Burnem carried seven times for 103 yards. Belpre fell to 0-2.
Cross country
WINFIELD, UNIOTO WIN: Winfield’s girls and Unioto’s boys won team titles at the Dutch Miller Invitational Saturday at the YMCA Kennedy Center.
The Generals’ Rachel Withrow won the girls race in 18:20.2 to lead Winfield to the title with 33 points. Unioto was second with 70 points, followed in the top five by Huntington High with 88, Hurricane 104 and Shady Spring 104. Winfield’s Ava Ethridge was second in 18:29.5, with Cameron Walker of Unioto third in 18:53.3.
The Shermans won the boys championship with 41 points. Winfield was second with 47, Hurricane third with 59, Wayne fourth with 107 and Huntington High fifth with 131. Ty Steorts of Hurricane was the individual winner in 14:56.4. Brayden Marshall of Winfield was a close second in 14:57.1. Aaron Kidd of Hurricane was third in 15:16.7.
Milton won the middle school girls championship. Winfield’s Juliana Von Wulffen was the individual winner in 12:04.4. Hurricane won the middle school boys title. Trace Marshall of Winfield was the individual champion in 10:49.6.
Girls soccer
WHEELERSBURG 2, HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 0: Amber Blevins made five saves as the Pirates shut out the host Irish. Mia Vastine and Jocelyn Tilley scored. Annie Corriell made an assist.