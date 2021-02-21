COAL GROVE, Ohio -- Ironton overcame a 12-point halftime deficit to defeat Coal Grove 50-47 Saturday night in high school boys basketball.
Trent Hacker, still hindered by an injured ankle, scored 14 points for the Fighting Tigers, who trailed 26-14 at halftime. Caleb Hopper's layup with 1:01 left in the third quarter gave Ironton a 32-31 lead it never lost.
Erickson Barnes scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Tigers (8-5 overall, 8-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Braxton Horn paced the Hornets (7-9, 5-7), who missed a 3-point shot at the buzzer, with 18 points.
Both teams return to action at 7 p.m. Monday in Division III sectional tournament play, with No. 10 seed Ironton entertaining 23rd-seeded Southeastern, and No. 12 seed Coal Grove playing host to 21st seed Lynchburg-Clay.
IRONTON 4 10 18 18 -- 50: Wilson 6, Hacker 14, Hopper 9, Porter 5, Barnes 13, Masters 1, York 0, Carpenter 2.
COAL GROVE 14 12 5 16 -- 47: Wheelers 7, Hicks 9, Hankins 0, Horn 18, Kingery 4, Staton 9, Davis 0, Dillon 0.
IRONTON ST. JOE 87, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 34: J.C. Damron scored 23 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to help the Flyers (10-5 overall, 7-4 Southern Ohio Conference) clobber the Tartans (0-12, 0-10) at the Family Life Center.
Jared Johnson scored 12 points and snagged 11 rebounds for Ironton St. Joe, which entertains Portsmouth Notre Dame on Wednesday. Jackson Rowe scored 12 points and Jimmy Mahlmeister 11. Landehn Pernell led Sciotoville East with eight points.
SCIOTOVILLE EAST 10 9 11 4 -- 34: Justice 4, Gray 2, Baughman 6, Allard 5, Flannery 0, Jackson 2, Pernell 8, Baker 0, Mayhew 6, Justice 0, Johnson 0, Rase 2, Duncan 0.
IRONTON ST. JOE 18 19 27 25 -- 87: J. Rowe 12, Whaley 6, Sheridan 8, Damron 23, Johnson 12, M. Mahlmeister 2, J. Mahlmeister 11, Weber 4, Salisbury 3, E. Rowe 6, Canter 0, Johnson 0, Brown 0.
GALLIA ACADEMY 56, ROCK HILL 46: Isaac Clary scored 19 points and Brody Fellure 13 as the Blue Devils (9-8 overall, 6-7 OVC) came from behind to beat the Redmen (1-16, 0-12) in Centenary, Ohio.
Jacob Schwab led Rock Hill with 16 points. Brayden Adams scored 10.
No. 29 seed Rock Hill, which led 12-10 early, visits fourth-seeded Adena (19-2) at 7 p.m. Monday in a Division III sectional game. Gallia Academy completes its regular season Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Fairland (15-4).
ROCK HILL 12 6 10 18 -- 46: Doddridge 8, Hawkins 6, C. Murphy 0, B. Murphy 0, Adams 10, Malone 2, Schwab 16, Smith 4.
GALLIA ACADEMY 10 10 19 17 -- 56: Davis 2, Franklin 6, Vanco 2, Fellure 13, Phillips 0, Johnson 3, Wamsley 0, Saunders 4, Call 7, Clary 19.
Girls
GREEN 59, SOUTH GALLIA 45: The ninth-seeded Bobcats (7-3) went on a 26-0 run to topple the eighth-seeded Rebels (10-13) in a Division IV sectional title game in Mercerville, Ohio.
"The number of obstacles that we had to go through to cut a net down tonight is astronomical," Green senior forward Anna Knapp said of COVID-19 and icy weather that limited the Bobcats all season. "We practiced one day this week."
Kacey Kimbler led Green, which plays at Nol. 1 seed Portsmouth Notre Dame (21-1) in a district semifinal at 7 p.m., Thursday, with 21 points. Kame Sweeney scored 17. Macie Sanders scored 20 points and Tori Triplett 11 for South Gallia.
GREEN 9 16 14 20 -- 59: Kimbler 21, Brown 2, Sweeney 17, Blevins 0, Knipp 9, Baldridge 7, Christian 0, Brady 0, Satterfield 0, Brown 1, Laber 0, Hensley 0, Smith 2.
SOUTH GALLIA 12 10 0 23 -- 45: Wells 0, Triplett 10, Sanders 20, Cochran 0, Rutt Rutt 5, Lambert 0, Swain 0, Waugh 2, Halley 7.
BELPRE 64, SYMMES VALLEY 36: The seventh-seeded Golden Eagles (10-11) defeated the 10th-seeded and visiting Vikings (11-7) in a Division IV sectional tournament game.
Symmes Valley trailed 29-26 at halftime, but Belpre used a 24-3 third quarter run to pull away and advance to the district semifinals Thursday at second-seeded Peebles (15-1).
Kaitlin Bush led the Eagles with 18 points Curstin Griffith scored 17 points and Halee Williams 13. Morgan Lyons and Desiree Simpson each scored 11 points for Symmes Valley, which entertains New Boston at 6 p.m. Monday in a makeup game.
SYMMES VALLEY 11 15 3 7 -- 36: Malone 2, Lyons 11, Beckett 1, Ellison 2, Casteel 0, Simpson 11, Thompson 2, Gordon 0, Gothard 7, Klaiber 0, Ross 0.
BELPRE 19 10 24 11 -- 64: Scott 5, Wright 4, H. Williams 13, Amick 0, Bush 18, Hutchinson 0, Garber 5, Griffin 17, Jaraucaro 0, Woodford 2, S. Williams 0.
TRIMBLE 63, IRONTON ST. JOE 19: The third-seeded Tomcats (17-4) made 29 of 50 shots (58 percent) to roll past the Flyers (5-15) in a Division IV sectional tournament final in Glouster, Ohio.
Jayne Six led Trimble, which hosts No. 6 seed Paint Valley (14-8) at 7 p.m., Thursday, with 18 points. She was backed by Briana Orsborne with 14 points, Laikyn Imler with 11 and Emily Young with 10. Bella Whaley scored 10 points to lead 14th-seeded Ironton St. Joe.
IRONTON ST. JOE 8 2 0 9 -- 19: Damron 0, E. Whaley 9, B. Whaley 10, Unger 0, Blankenship 0, Sheridan 0, Daniels 0, Weber 0, Philabaun 0.
TRIMBLE 22 21 14 6 -- 63: Imler 11. Campbell 2, Orsborne 14, Young 10, Six 18, E. Beha 0, Calentine 0, Ives 5, Stevens 0, Yuska 0, L. Beha 3, Hardy 0.
RACELAND 69, FAIRVIEW 22: The Rams raced to a 20-1 lead and pounded the visiting Eagles.
Kierston Smith led Raceland (4-5) with 15 points. Emma Picklesimer scored 13. Kierra Loving paced Fairview (2-9) with nine points.
FAIRVIEW 1 9 7 5 -- 22: Newton 3, Stidham 3, McGlone 5, Tackett 2, Loving 9, Ma. McCaskey 0, M. McCaskey 0.
RACELAND 20 19 19 11 -- 69: Smith 15, Collins 4, Picklesimer 13, Hapney 9, Hackworth 3, Boggs 2, Moore 9, Maynard 3, Gartin 6, Stacy 5, Lacks 0, Thomas 0, Mackie 0.