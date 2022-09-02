The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Maybe Ironton's band should have added ZZ Top's 1983 hit song "Legs" to its halftime repertoire. 

The Fighting Tigers used plenty of fresh and fast legs to defeat Fairland 34-13 Friday night in high school football at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium. Nine receivers caught passes, five players carried the football and three quarterbacks threw passes as Ironton improved to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

