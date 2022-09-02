ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Maybe Ironton's band should have added ZZ Top's 1983 hit song "Legs" to its halftime repertoire.
The Fighting Tigers used plenty of fresh and fast legs to defeat Fairland 34-13 Friday night in high school football at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium. Nine receivers caught passes, five players carried the football and three quarterbacks threw passes as Ironton improved to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference.
"It's not always going to be that distributed and guys aren't going to get to touch the ball like that, but they're all capable, so if it's one touch or 20 touches they have to be able to capitalize and execute," Tigers coach Trevon Pendleton said.
Tayden Carpenter completed 16 of 27 passes for 177 yards and one touchdown. Jaquez Keyes rushed for 90 yards and two TDs on 16 carries. Ty Perkins caught four passes for 69 yards and one score.
The victory didn't come easy. Fairland led 6-0 most of the first half and was within 21-13 in the fourth quarter before the Tigers scored 13 points in 13 seconds. Amari Felder ran 5 yards for a touchdown with 11:27 to play, then Landen Wilson intercepted a pass and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown with 11:14 remaining to set the score.
"We practiced that all week, that screen," Wilson said of the pass he picked off. "We watched it on film and our coaches prepared me for it. I give all credit to them."
The Dragons (2-1, 0-1) drove 61 yards in six plays, with Peyton Jackson throwing a 24-yard touchdown pass to Brycen Hunt to open the game. Carpenter hit Perkins with a 24-yard scoring strike and Evan Williams kicked the extra point to give Ironton a 7-6 lead 6:50 before halftime. Keyes added a 4-yard touchdown run to make it 14-6 by halftime.
Keyes and Jackson exchanged TD runs before the Tigers put the game away in the fourth quarter.
"They're a good football team," Pendleton said of Fairland. "Their athletes are as good or better than any team we've played this year."
Jackson completed 11 of 20 passes for 164 yards. Steeler Leep ran five times for 84 yards and caught three passes for 53 yards. Kam Kitts added five catches for 61 yards and Hunt three for 51.
The Dragons visit Trimble (0-3) at 7 p.m. next Friday. The Tigers play host to Johnson Central at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Ironton Gridiron Classic, which features Our Lady of Good Counsel from Olney, Maryland, against Cincinnati Moeller at 2 p.m., followed by DeMatha Catholic of Hyattsville, Maryland, against Cleveland Benedictine at 5 p.m.
IRONTON 0 14 7 13 -- 34
FAIRLAND 6 0 7 0 -- 13
F -- Hunt 24 pass from Jackson (run failed)
I -- Perkins 24 pass from Carpenter (Williams kick)
