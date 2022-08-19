WHEELERSBURG, Ohio — On media day Aug. 10, Ironton High School football coach Trevon Pendleton didn’t mention Amari Felder until a reporter brought up the name of the senior running back/safety.
Maybe Pendleton was trying to keep the Huntington High transfer’s ability a secret. Word is out now, after Felder ran for 71 yards and one touchdown on nine carries and played stellar defense to help the Fighting Tigers beat Wheelersburg 12-3 Friday night at Ed Miller Stadium.
“Great player,” Pendleton said of Felder, whose 8-yard touchdown run with 2:45 to play put the game away. “(Felder and Jaquez Keyes) are a little thunder and lightning back there.”
Felder’s 45-yard run for a first down at the Pirates 18 with 5:50 left was backbreaking for Wheelersburg. Five plays later, Felder burst untouched through the middle to set the score.
“I felt like I can do a little bit more,” said Felder, who caught two passes for six yards and made several key open-field tackles to prevent big gains. “I just did what we needed me to do to put the team in a position to win.”
Ironton entered the contest ranked No. 1 in Ohio in Division V. The Pirates came in at No. 6.
Wheelersburg’s veteran offensive line bullied Ironton’s young defensive front early. After stopping the Tigers on three plays to open the game, the Pirates drove from their 32 to the Ironton 8 in 13 plays, all rushing, before settling for a 26-yard field goal by Connor Estep.
The Pirates accomplished little offensively the rest of the half, sandwiching a pair of three-and-out drives around a seven-play trek that ended in a punt.
Ironton didn’t move the ball much, either, outside of one nine-play, 53-yard drive capped by Tayden Carpenter’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Ty Perkins in the front left corner of the end zone. Carpenter’s two-point conversion pass was incomplete.
The Tigers squandered another opportunity when Eric Lattimore intercepted a Tayden Carpenter pass in the end zone on the second play of the second quarter. Ironton settled for a 6-3 lead at halftime.
Wheelersburg drove to the Tigers’ 35 and then the 43 on its first two possessions of the second half, but couldn’t sustain to the end zone.
Both defenses played well. Ironton held Wheelersburg to 158 total yards, 150 rushing on 36 attempts. The Pirates allowed 178 yards, 146 rushing on 26 carries.
“It wasn’t pretty,” Pendleton said. “I’ll take an ugly win over a pretty loss any day.”
Ironton returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday at Jackson. Wheelersburg visits Cincinnati McNicholas at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
“We have to get our offense going better,” said Ironton’s Landon Barnes, who caught one pass for four yards. “We need to get better.”
IRONTON 0 6 0 6 — 12
WHEELERSBURG 3 0 0 0 — 3
Team statistics
I W
First downs 6 10
Rushes-yards 26-146 36-150
Passes 5-14-1 1-8-1
Passing yards 32 8
Total yards: 178 158
Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 3-30 10-75
Punts 4-43.0 4-38.5
Individual statistics
Rushing
Ironton: Carpenter 2-14, Keyes 10-36, Felder 9-71, Barnes 1-6, Schreck 0-0, Carter 1-(minus-2), Thacker 3-21; Wheelersburg: D. Lattimore 10-33, Glover 9-52, Jones 9-33, Darling 5-16, Warren 3-16.
Passing
Ironton Carpenter 7-14-1, 36 yards; Wheelersburg: Jones 1-10-1, 8 yards.
