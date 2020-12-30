IRONTON -- Ironton used a 20-11 second-quarter run to rally for a 50-38 victory over Rock Hill Tuesday in girls high school basketball.
The Redwomen (0-4) led 12-9 after the first quarter, but the Fighting Tigers (3-4) came back to take a 29-23 lead by halftime. Ironton pulled away in the second half.
Teegan Carpenter paced the Tigers with 13 points. Lilly Zornes, Isabelle Morgan and Kirsten Williams scored 10 points apiece. Hadyn Bailey led Rock Hill with 12 points.
ROCK HILL 12 11 9 6 -- 38: Matney 5, H. Bailey 12, Clark 11, Scott 5, J. Bailey 5, Pancake 10, Hanshaw 6.
IRONTON 9 20 13 9 -- 50: C. Cecil 2, Zornes 10, K. Cecil 0, K. Williams 10, Morgan 10, E. Williams 5, Patterson 0.
SOUTH GALLIA 58, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 17: Twelve Rebels scored in a rout of the Titans in Mercerville, Ohio.
Macie Sanders led South Gallia (4-1) with 15 points. Tori Triplett scored 10 points. Mia Caldwell led Sciotoville East with nine points.
Boys
SOUTH POINT 65, NEW BOSTON 44: Nakyan Turner scored 27 points to lead the Pointers (1-1) to a triumph over the visiting Tigers.
Mason Kazee scored 19 for South Point, which led 30-16 by halftime and put the game away with a late 21-11 streak. Kyle Sexton led New Boston with 13 points. Devon Jones chipped in 11 points.
NEW BOSTON 7 9 17 11 -- 44: Jones 11, Jackson 7, Voiers 0, Jo. Taber 0, Truitt 2, Sexton 13, Henson 2, Ja. Taber 0.
SOUTH POINT 17 13 14 21 -- 65: Turner 27, Jackson 0, Kazee 19, Taylor 0, Pegram 8, Ermalovich 6, Sammons 2, Dornon 0, Brandt 3.
COAL GROVE 83, GREEN 61: Tait Matney scored 22 points and Malachi Wheeler 17 as the host Hornets (2-2) defeated the Bobcats (1-4).
Freshman Braxton Horn scored 11 points for Coal Grove, which led 66-32 before a late rally by Green. Levi Sampson led the Bobcats with 25 points. Ethan Huffman scored 19.
GREEN 7 13 12 29 -- 61: Sampson 25, Ray 2, Huffman 19, Blevins 8, Chaffins 0, Singleton 3, Sanders 4.
COAL GROVE 22 22 22 17 -- 83: Easterling 2, Wheeler 17, Davis 3, Hicks 8, Hankins 2, Matney 22, Staton 6, Dillon 4, Horn 11, Kingery 8.
IRONTON ST. JOE 53, ROCK HILL 26: Jackson Rowe and J.C. Damron each scored 16 points in the Flyers' victory over the Redmen in Pedro, Ohio.
Jimmy Mahlmeister scored 13 points for Ironton St. Joe (3-1). Jacob Schwab paced Rock Hill with nine points.
IRONTON ST. JOE 17 11 11 14 -- 53: Rowe 16, Whaley 0, Sheridan 5, Damron 16, Johnson 3, M. Mahlmeister 0, Weber 0, Salisbury 0, J. Mahlmeister 13.
ROCK HILL 8 6 8 4 -- 26: Doddridge 0, Griffith 1, Hankins 8, Murphy 2, Adams 0, Long 0, Williams 0, Day 2, Blagg 0, Johnson 0, Malone 0, Pancake 0, Schwab 9, Knipp 0, Smith 2.
OLENTANGY BERLIN 59, FAIRLAND 58: Austin Corley made three free throws with no time left to lift the Bears (5-3) over the Dragons (5-3) in the Russ Gregg Showcase at Whitehall-Yearling High School in Columbus.
Fairland led by 11 points entering the fourth quarter, but couldn't hold on. An inadvertent whistle by an official led to an additional 1.2 seconds being placed on the clock. Corley missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer and two officials called the game over, but a third official called a foul, setting up Corley's heroics.
Corley led the Bears with 29 points. Derek Goodman scored 11. Aiden Porter paced Fairland with 17 points. Clayton Thomas scored 11.
FAIRLAND 18 20 12 8 -- 58: Polcyn 8, Porter 17, Hunt 8, Thomas 11, Williams 4, Schmidt 8, N. Thacker 2.
OLENTANGY BERLIN 16 19 14 20 -- 59: Harris 2, Betz 0, Stone 0, Abenet 3, Corley 29, Inbody 8, Loeffler 6, Ackerman 0, Goodman 11, Harder 0.
SOUTH GALLIA 69, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 19: The Rebels (4-1) forced 30 turnovers in a rout of the Tartans (0-3) in Mercerville, Ohio.
Brayden Hammond led South Gallia with 19 points. Jaxxin Mabe scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Jaylen Mayhew and Landon Pernell led Sciotoville East with four points each.
RIVER VALLEY 66, OAK HILL 44: Chase Barber scored 17 points to help the Raiders (5-2) roll by the Oaks (1-4) in Bidwell, Ohio.
Jordan Lambert scored 14 points and Jance Lambert 12. Landon Hines led Oak Hill with 17 points and Gavin Howell added 11 points.
MEIGS 50, SOUTHERN 43: Coulter Cleland scored 24 points and snagged 10 rebounds as the Marauders (2-6) beat the Tornadoes (0-6) in Racine, Ohio.
Wyatt Hoover snatched 10 rebounds for Meigs. Arrow Drummer led Southern with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Cade Anderson scored 10 points.