IRONTON — Ironton and Fairland high school football fans spent much of the week taunting one another on social media.
Friday night, they met in the Tanks Memorial Stadium parking lot and wished one another well after the Fighting Tigers rallied for a 20-14 victory in overtime.
Quarterback Jon Wylie bootlegged around right end for a 10-yard TD as Ironton won on the final play of a game for the second consecutive week. The Tigers’ Ty Perkins ran a kickoff back 79 yards for a score last week in a 14-10 triumph over Jackson.
This time, Lincoln Barnes recovered a Fairland fumble on the first play of overtime to set up the winning drive.
“That’s the thing,” Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton said. “The last two weeks have been ugly. We have to get better. I don’t know what we’re going to do to get these guys’ attention. We’ll go to the drawing board and figure it out.”
The two-time Division V runner-up Tigers better figure it out quickly, as Division I power Cincinnati Moeller comes to town next Friday. The Crusaders bring more talent than did Division VI Fairland, but the Dragons likely could match them for heart if Friday’s game was an indication.
Fairland led 14-7 at halftime and appeared to have Ironton stopped on a key fourth down at the Dragons’ 26-yard line with 5:03 left in the third quarter. A roughing the passer penalty, however, gave the Tigers a first down and five plays later Landan Wilson plunged through the left side for a touchdown.
Fairland played without head coach Melvin Cunningham, who was quarantined at 2 p.m. Friday, leaving assistant Michael Jackson in charge.
“Both teams made mistakes at key times and that includes me,” Jackson said. “I’m super proud of our guys. I’m proud of our linemen. Ironton has a great defensive line and we went to to toe with them.”
The Tigers looked like typical Ironton on the first drive, moving from their own 24 to the Fairland 48 before Wylie threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Perkins. Matt Sheridan’s extra point made it 7-0 with 8:14 to play in the first quarter.
That lead stood for 14 seconds as Zander Schmidt returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards down the Tigers sideline for a touchdown. Alex Bruce’s conversion kick tied it.
“I saw everybody crashing down and I kicked it outside and ran,” Schmidt said.
Ironton responded with a drive to the Dragons’ 9, but Steeler Leep intercepted a pass in the end zone to thwart the threat.
A botched punt snap, however, gave the Tigers the ball at the Fairland 25, but three plays later Kam Kitts picked off Wylie in the end zone on a pass intended for Perkins. The Dragons used a spectacular leaping catch on a pass from Peyton Jackson to Leep for a 28-yard gain, and a roughing the passer penalty on Ironton, to set up a 25-yard field goal attempt by Bruce, who missed wide left 3:56 before halftime.
Fairland’s defense forced a Tigers’ punt and on third-and-9 from the Ironton 33, Jackson hit wide-open Leep on a post pattern for a touchdown to send the Dragons to the locker room ahead 14-7.
“Steeler Leep balled out,” coach Jackson said. “He balled out.”
Leep, a junior, finished with two catches for 61 yards and two interceptions.
Wilson was the difference maker for Ironton, which missed a 42-yard field goal on the final play of regulation. The junior wide receiver turned running back carried 18 times for 106 yards, 103 in the second half.
Peyton Jackson, a sophomore, completed 11 of 15 passes for 123 yards and one touchdown, with no interceptions. He will lead Fairland at Tolsia on Friday.
FAIRLAND 7 7 0 0 0 — 14
IRONTON 7 0 7 0 6 — 20
I — Perkins 48 pass from Wylie (Sheridan kick
F — Schmidt 90 kickoff return (Bruce kick)
F — Leep 33 pass from Jackson (Bruce kick)
I — Wilson 1 run (Sheridan kick)
I — Wylie 10 run (no conversion attempted)
Team statistics
First downs 7 15
Rushes-yards 25-73 43-192
Passes 11-15-0 6-18-3
Passing yards 163 123
Total yards 236 315
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 11-90 9-82
Punts 3-33.3 2-35.5
Individual statistics
Rushing
Fairland: Brumfield 16-71, Jackson 6-7, Schmidt 3-(minus-5); Ironton Wilson 18-106, Howard 8-23, 1-(minus-1), Duncan 3-9, Wylie 12-56, Porter 1-(minus-1).
Passing
Fairland: Jackson 11-15-0, 163; Schmidt 0-1-0; Ironton: Wylie 6-18-3, 123 yards.
Receiving
Fairland Schmidt 4-26, Brumfield 3-35, Leep 2-61, Hunt 2-41; Ironton: Perkins 2-57, Masters 2-56, Barnes 1-8.