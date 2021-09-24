CHESAPEAKE, Ohio – The Ironton Fighting Tigers remained undefeated in the Ohio Valley Conference after it defeated Chesapeake 56-7 on Friday in high school football at the Panthers’ Phil Davis Field.
Ironton (5-1 overall, 3-0 OVC) moved into first place in the league standings after Portsmouth knocked off the only other unbeaten team, Coal Grove, 42-20 at Trojan Coliseum on Friday, leaving the Fighting Tigers alone at the top.
Head coach Trevon Pendleton’s Ironton team got started early with its defense recovering a Chesapeake fumble at the Panthers’ 23-yard-line.
That play set up the offense for the game’s first score, a 3-yard run by Landon Wilson, for a 7-0 lead just over two minutes into the contest.
Ironton added five more touchdowns in the first half, including a 35-yard fumble return by Ashton Duncan, that put the Fighting Tigers ahead 42-0 at the half.
Wilson’s second touchdown at 10:42 of the second quarter set in motion a running clock through the remainder of the game with Ironton holding a 35-point lead.
“You can take away anything from a game,” Pendleton said. “But just our kids’ coming out and executing and staying focused. There was a lot of things we were able to work on.”
The Fighting Tigers’ defense held Chesapeake to under 100 yards of total offense, much of which came on the final drive of the game for the Panthers.
Running back Dilen Caldwell had consecutive runs for a total of 65 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown, that gave Chesapeake (0-4, 0-2) its only points of the game.
Tayden Carpenter finished 5-of-6 through the air for 95 yards and two touchdowns for Ironton while Jaquez Keyes paced the Ironton ground attack for 97 yards on nine carries and one TD.
Landon Wilson had 53 yards on four carries with two touchdowns.
“We wanted to come out here and take care of business tonight,” Keyes said. “We weren’t too worried about too much, just the next game.”
Ironton returns to Tanks Memorial Stadium next Friday to face Rock Hill.
Caldwell completed 2-of-3 passes for nine yards and led Chesapeake with 51 yards for 11 carries and a TD.
The Panthers travel to Portsmouth next Friday to meet the Trojans.
IRONTON 28 14 7 7 – 56
CHESAPEAKE 0 0 0 7 – 7
I – Wilson 3 run (Sheridan kick).
I – Masters 29 pass from Carpenter (Sheridan kick).
I – Washington 36 pass from Carpenter (Sheridan kick).
I – Duncan 35 fumble return (Sheridan kick).
I – Wilson 30 run (Sheridan kick).
I – Keyes 11 run (Sheridan kick).
I – Schreck 4 run (Neal kick).
I – Terrell Mize 22 run (Neal kick).
C – Caldwell 33 run (Shepherd kick).
I C
First downs 17 9
Rushes-yards 18-217 35-88
Passes 6-7-0 2-3-0
Passing yards 97 9
Total yards 314 97
Fumbles-lost 3-2 2-2
Penalties-yards 5-65 7-75
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: (I) Keyes 9-97, Wilson 4-53, Barnes 1-25, Mize 1-22, Terry 1-18, Schreck 2-2; (C) Caldwell 11-51, Bragg 12-19, Burnside 7-12, Blankenship 3-4, Preston 2-2.
PASSING: (I) Carpenter 5-6-0 95 yards 2 TDs, Schreck 1-1-0 2 yards; (C) Caldwell 2-3-0 9 yards.
RECEIVING: (I) Washington 1-36, Masters 1-29, Young 1-15, Perkins 1-15, Martin 1-2, Barnes 1-0; (C) Maynard 2-9.