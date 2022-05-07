PORTSMOUTH, Ohio -- Ironton defeated Portsmouth 3-1 Thursday in high school softball to tie the Trojans and Rock Hill for the Ohio Valley Conference championship.
Portsmouth owned a four-game lead but lost to Gallia Academy, Coal Grove, Fairland and Ironton, allowing the Fighting Tigers and Redwomen to catch them.
The Tigers took a 2-0 lead on Keegan Moore's home run with Emily Weber aboard in the first inning. Bella Sorbilli followed with a homer to make it 3-0.
Portsmouth scored in the bottom of the first when Olivia Dickerson doubled in Emily Cheatham.
Moore allowed three hits and struck out seven to earn the win. Weber was 3 for 3 and Sorbilli 2 for 3.
SYMMES VALLEY 4, ROCK HILL 3: Desiree Simpson singled in Kylie Thompson in the bottom of the 12th inning to give the Vikings a triumph over the Redwomen in Aid, Ohio. Simpson went 4 for 6, Emma Ridenour 3 for 5, Jordie Ellison 2 for 5 and Thompson 2 for 6. Lauren Wells picked up the win. Nevaeh Hackworth was 2 for 6 for Rock Hill.
WHEELERSBURG 10, LUCASVILLE VALLEY 0: The homestanding Pirates blanked the Indians to win at least a share of their seventh consecutive Southern Ohio Conference championship. Andi Jo Howard whiffed eight as Wheelersburg improved to 18-1 overall, 14-0 in SOC Division II. Catie Boggs singled three times and stole two bases. Macee Eaton smashed a two-run home run and had two hits.
Baseball
IRONTON 5, PORTSMOUTH 1: Jon Wylie pitched his second no-hitter of the season as the Tigers beat the host Trojans. He no-hit Chesapeake earlier. Wylie fanned 15 and went 3 for 4. Portsmouth led 1-0 after Drew Roe scored on a passed ball, but Ironton rallied as Brady Moatz drove in two runs and scored one in going 2 for 4. Trevor Kleinman smacked a pair of triples in four at bats.
IRONTON ST. JOE 8, SYMMES VALLEY 7: The Flyers (18-2) rallied for five runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to nip the visiting Vikings (13-2). Symmes Valley scored four in the top of the inning, but Ironton St. Joe came back to win it when Blake Stuntebeck scored on an errant throw. Drew Brown was the winning pitcher. Kai Coleman knocked in two runs and Brady Medinger was 2 for 5. For the Vikings, Brayden Webb and Logan Justice each were 2 for 4.
ASHLAND 10, FAIRVIEW 3: Ryan Brown drove in five runs and was the winning pitcher as the Tomcats (8-15) defeated the Eagles (15-9) in Westwood, Kentucky.
BOYD COUNTY 12, MORGAN COUNTY 1: Alex Martin homered and plated two runs as the Lions walloped the Cougars in West Liberty, Kentucky. Brad Newsome was 2 for 3 with three runs batted in. Jake Biggs went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Jacob Vanover drove in two. Grant Slater was the winning pitcher.