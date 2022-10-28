The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — Ironton scored on the first play of its first possession and proceeded to roll from there and blitz Minford 51-7 in a first-round Division V, Region 19 playoff game Friday night at Tanks Memorial Stadium’s Bob Lutz Field.

Despite the closeness of the two schools, this was the first time they had met in football. Visit No. 1 to The Tank was one long nightmare for the Falcons.

