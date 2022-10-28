IRONTON — Ironton scored on the first play of its first possession and proceeded to roll from there and blitz Minford 51-7 in a first-round Division V, Region 19 playoff game Friday night at Tanks Memorial Stadium’s Bob Lutz Field.
Despite the closeness of the two schools, this was the first time they had met in football. Visit No. 1 to The Tank was one long nightmare for the Falcons.
“We got out of the gate fast,” Fighting Tigers coach Trevon Pendleton said. “The kids understand the significance of the game. It’s playoff time. We’ve done a better job of late getting off to fast starts. And we kept the foot on the gas. We’ve got the weapons to make plays.”
Ironton will take on No. 9 seed Portsmouth in the next round next Friday night at home. The Trojans made the three-plus-hour trek to Union Local in Belmont, Ohio, and won 28-26.
So it will be a rematch of two weeks ago when the Fighting Tigers won at Portsmouth to finish 10-0 and win the Ohio Valley Conference outright. They are No. 1 in the state in Division V as well.
Ironton racked up 457 total yards. The Fighting Tigers had 200 rushing and 257 through the air, with three quarterbacks seeing action. With the score 38-0 at the half, the second half was played with a running clock.
Pendleton, who played nearly everyone, saluted the job done by the guys up front on both sides of the ball.
“The best game the offensive line has played all year,” Pendleton said. “(Jaquez) Keyes put in a lot of work and had a good game.”
Keyes also had high praise for the guys up front who gave him room to run.
“It feels amazing,” said Keyes, who’s headed to Wisconsin for college ball. “The O-line, the best game they’ve had. They gave me a lot of confidence and room. I had good holes all night.
“We started fast and kept going. Got to win now or else.”
In the first half, Ironton had the ball six times and scored on each possession.
Shaun Terry caught a 36-yard TD pass from Tayden Carpenter on Ironton’s first play. It was a flip to Terry coming across in motion, and he sped around the end, got the corner and sped to the end zone.
Keyes, who finished with 86 yards on 12 attempts, scored on runs of 3 and 6 yards.
Carpenter had another TD pass, this one 57 yards to Ty Perkins. Landen Wilson ran 9 yards for a first-half TD.
Evan Williams booted a 26-yard field goal with 1:12 left in the half for a 38-0 lead. It was the first field goal of her career.
“Wow. That was awesome,” Pendleton said of his kicker. “All the time and effort she puts in.”
Minford managed just three first downs in the first half. The Falcons could manage little offense rushing or throwing. Bennett Kayser worked at quarterback since starter Peyton Caudill got hurt in last week’s game.
Jeff Pica led the Falcons with 124 yards on 23 carries. He had a 12-yard run for a TD in the fourth period to help the visitors avoid a shutout.
MINFORD 0 0 0 7 — 7
IRONTON 21 17 6 7 — 51
First quarter
I—Terry 36 pass from Carpenter (Williams kick), 9:26.
I—Keyes 3 run (Williams kick), 5:19.
I—Wilson 9 run (Williams kick), 0:00.
Second quarter
I—Keyes 6 run (Williams kick), 9:36.
I—Perkins 57 pass from Carpenter (Williams kick), 5:45.
