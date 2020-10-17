IRONTON, Ohio — Ironton more than had its way against New Lexington in an Ohio Division V, Region 19 playoff game Saturday night.
The Tigers had eight possessions in the first half and scored seven times to take a 49-0 lead at the break and force a running clock in the second half at Bob Lutz Field/Tanks Memorial Stadium.
Senior Reid Carrico carried 12 times for 106 yards in the first half and scored twice to lead the onslaught en route to a 49-3 win. On defense, the Fighting Tigers limited the Panthers to three first downs.
Ironton also had a couple of big plays go for scores. Quarterback Tayden Carpenter flipped to Ashton Duncan on a shovel pass and he sprinted 42 yards to the 1. He scored on the next play.
In the second quarter, defensive back Terrance West jumped a route on an attempted pass to the corner at the five and sprinted 95 yards for the score for the Fighting Tigers.
In the first half, New Lexington had 92 total yards. The Panthers had just one yard rushing, and quarterback Logyn Ratliff hit on 12 of 22 attempts for 91 yards with one pick.
Ironton rolled up more than 300 total yards in the first half.
New Lexington finally had first and goal at the 4 in the fourth period, but lost 11 yards on the four play. Ratliff got sacked for a 9-yard loss on fourth down. The Panthers avoided the shutout when Hunter Kellogg booted a 38-yard field goal on the final play of the game.
Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton liked the way his Fighting Tigers played at the outset.
“We wanted to figure out a way to get off to a fast start,” Pendleton said. “I think the playoff atmosphere led to that.”
Pendleton liked the big plays Duncan and West pulled off.
“When you get opportunities, you have to take advantage,” Pendleton said. “The time off didn’t hurt. We had a lot of quality, productive practices.”
Ironton is 7-0 and had a running clock in six games. The Fighting Tigers will be home against Johnstown-Monroe next Saturday.
New Lexington finishes 4-4.
NEW LEXINGTON 0 0 0
IRONTON 28 21 0
First quarter
I--Carrico 8 run (Mahlmeister kick), 9:59.
I--Duncan 14 pass from Carpenter (Mahlmeister kick), 7:43.
I--Duncan 1 run (Mahlmeister kick), 6:06.
I--Deere 1 run (Mahlmeister kick), 4:18.
Second quarter
I--Carrico 1 run (Mahlmeister kick), 10:50.
I--West 95 interception return (Mahlmeister kick), 5:43.
I--Howell 16 pass from York (Mahlmeister kick), 1:43.
NL I
FD 8 16
Rushes-yards 37-43 24-186
Passing yards 124 106
Comp-att-int 16-30-2 4-10-2
Total offense 167 292
Penalties 5-22 5-25
Fumbles-lost 3/2 2/1
Individual statistics
RUSHING — New Lexington, Logyn Ratliff 13-minus 24, Kellogg 1-minus 1, Hobbs 13-35, Pletcher 3-2, Eveland 1-3,. Jones 6-27, Schooley 1-0. Ironton,West 1-23, Carrico 12-106, Weekly 1-0, Deere 1-20, Carpenter 3-minus 4, Keyes 3-28, York 2-15.
PASSING — New Lexington, Logyn Ratliff 16-29-2, Kellogg 0-1. Ironton, Carpenter 3-7-1, York 1-3-1.
RECEIVING — New Lexington, Toth 1-8, Eveland 2-11, Pletcher 6-19, Hobbs 1-4, Hanson 3-49, Kellogg 1-5, Lucas Ratliff 1-11. Ironton, Hacker 2-48, Duncan 1-42, Howell 1-16.