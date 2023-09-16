SOUTH POINT, Ohio -- South Point performed an impressive play, corralling Ironton's Shaun Terry in the end zone for a safety.
The rest of the game was all Fighting Tigers, however, in a 42-8 victory Friday at Alumni Stadium.
Ironton (4-1 overall, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference) jumped to a 14-0 lead after one period. Tyler Carmon scored on a 10-yard run to make it 21-0 before the Pointers (3-2, 1-1) scored off the safety with 3:25 left in the second quarter. The Tigers retaliated with a touchdown to lead 28-2 by halftime.
Ironton reached the end zone again in the third quarter, then Jesse Copas capped the Tigers' scoring with a 13-yard jaunt with 6:41 left to play. South Point scored a late touchdown.
FAIRLAND 40, ROCK HILL 7: Kam Kitts returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown to spark the Dragons (4-1 overall, 1-1 OVC) to a triumph over the Redmen (2-3, 0-2) at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium in Rome Township, Ohio. Peyton Jackson completed 11 of 12 passes and four touchdowns. Christian Collins, Jack Hayden, Keegan Smith and Brycen Hunt caught TD passes. Fairland led 33-0 at halftime.
COAL GROVE 44, CHESAPEAKE 30: Kaden Murphy rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns on 26 attempts, and caught three passes for 62 yards and one TD, as the Hornets pulled away from the Panthers at Patterson Field.
Gavin Gipson toted the ball 11 times for 79 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Caden Turner added 72 yards on 11 carries.
Camron Shockley ran 17 times for 109 yards and two touchdowns for Chesapeake. Phillip Thacker scored two touchdowns, one to pull the Panthers within 36-30 with 5:14 to play. Gipson, though, ran 38 yards for a score with 1:41 remaining to put the contest out of reach.
GALLIA ACADEMY 50, PORTSMOUTH 18: The Blue Devils (5-0) jumped to a 30-0 lead in the first quarter and rolled by the Trojans in Gallipolis, Ohio.
Braylan Rathburn completed 8 of 11 passes for 251 yards and four touchdowns. Hunter Shamblin caught three balls for 91 yards and two scores. He also threw a TD pass.
Hudson Shamblin rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns on 15 attempts. Kenyon Franklin caught four passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns. For Portsmouth (2-3), Chase Helland ran 23 times for 94 yards.
MEIGS 40, RIVER VALLEY 6: Griffin Cleland threw for 206 yards and three touchdowns as the Marauders (1-4) beat the Raiders in Bidwell, Ohio. Conlee Burnem ran for 143 yards on eight carries for Meigs. Dustin Vance ran for 106 yards in 12 attempts. Cleland completed 15 of 22 passes with Vance catching six for 84 yards. Evan Wilbur led River Valley (0-5) with nine carries for 89 yards.
OAK HILL 42, LINCOLN COUNTY 12: The Red Devils (3-1) won the 500th game in program history as Malachi Lewis completed 11 of 13 passes for 11 yards yards and one touchdowns. Lewis also ran for a score. J.D. Mauritz rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns. The Panthers fell to 1-3.
GREENUP COUNTY 44, MONTGOMERY COUNTY 29: Tyson Sammons ran for 181 yards and passed for 153 to lead the Musketeers (4-1) past the Indians (2-3) in Mount Sterling, Kentucky. Sammons carried 26 times and scored four touchdowns. He was 11 for 18 passing and threw one TD pass to Aiden Gue. Waylon Perkins ran for 88 yards on 14 attempts. Brody Stevens caught six passes for 98 yards. Drew Boggs returned a kickoff for a score.