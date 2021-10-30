IRONTON — The Division V, Region 19 top-seeded Ironton football team flexed its muscle Saturday with seven first-half touchdowns on the way to a 49-6 win over Wellston at Tanks Memorial Stadium.
Ironton (10-1) set the tone for the game early when it recovered the opening onside kick, then drove down the field in eight plays for the contest’s first touchdown.
Head coach Trevon Pendleton said it was important for the Fighting Tigers to get momentum early against the 16-seed Wellston.
“That was our goal, getting off to a faster start, and we did that early on,” Pendleton said. “That kind of sparked us with the onside kick. (Kicker) Matt (Sheridan) executed that great. Braden Schreck was able to set in and played a great game.”
Schreck, Ironton’s quarterback, completed 9-of-11 passes for 179 yards and three touchdowns, then sat out the second half as Pendleton substituted his reserves for the final two quarters that were played with a running clock.
Jaquez Keyes and Landon Wilson handled the Ironton ground game with a combined effort of 151 yards on 12 carries and three touchdowns.
The Fighting Tigers, though, did it with defense, too.
C.J. Martin intercepted two passes in the game for Ironton and returned one of them 23 yards for a touchdown. As a unit, the Fighting Tigers limited Wellston to 47 yards of total offense in the game and 12 yards in the first half.
With the win, Ironton advances to play Portsmouth, a 38-22 winner over Zane Trace. The Fighting Tigers defeated the Trojans 36-9 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Oct. 22.
“It’s a rivalry game,” Pendleton said. “You can throw the record out the window. You can throw what happened out the window the week before.”
Wellston’s season ended with a 5-6 overall record.
WELLSTON 0 0 0 6 — 6
IRONTON 1 4 35 0 0 — 49
I — Wilson 26 run (Sheridan kick).
I — Masters 15 pass from Schreck (Sheridan kick).
I — Perkins 15 pass from Schreck (Sheridan kick).
I — Wilson 1 run (Sheridan kick).
I — Martin 22 INT return (Sheridan kick).
I — Keyes 5 run (Sheridan kick).
I — Perkins 28 pass from Schreck (Sheridan kick).
W — E. Brown 23 pass from Molihan (kick failed).
W I
First downs 7 23
Rushes-yards 23-(-21) 35-224
Passes 7-14-2 9-16-1
Passing yards 68 179
Total yards 47 403
Fumbles-lost 1-1 4-1
Penalties-yards 8-60 6-70
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: (W) E. Brown 4-5, Scott 1-4, G. Brown 1-2, Dovenbarger 2-0, B. Kemp 5-(-1), C. Kemp 4-(-7), Molihan 6-(-24); (I) Keyes 8-86, Wilson 4-65, Mize 5-51, Sly 2-13, Howard 1-9, Sturgill 2-7, Henderson 1-5, Sloan 1-0, Masters 1-(-1), Schreck 2-(-5), Terry 3-(-5), Sites 2-(-5).
PASSING: (W) Molihan 7-14-2, 68 yards, 1 TD; (I) Schreck 9-11-0, 179 yards, 3 TDs, Sites 0-5-1 0 yards.
RECEIVING: (W) E. Brown 1-23, G. Brown 1-19, Beach 2-19, Graham 2-4, Wilbur 1-3; (I) Perkins 3-60, Young 2-59, Washington 1-35, Masters 1-15, Terry 1-10, Wilson 1-0.