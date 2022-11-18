Ironton quarterback Tayden Carpenter (10) fights off the tackle attempt by Harvest Prep's Chris Brown (11) during the Division V, Region 19 high school football championship game Friday at Raidiger Field in Waverly, Ohio.
Harvest Prep's Aidan Rogers (12) runs between Ironton defenders Chianti Martin (22) and Trevor Carter (2) during the Division V, Region 19 high school football championship game Friday at Raidiger Field in Waverly, Ohio.
Ironton's Shaun Terry (14) runs by Harvest Prep defender Ernest Pierce (5) during the Division V, Region 19 high school football championship Friday at Raidiger Field in Waverly, Ohio.
ROGER TRAMMELL | SOUTHERN OHIO SPORTS
ROGER TRAMMELL | SOUTHERN OHIO SPORTS
WAVERLY, Ohio — Tayden Carpenter to Ty Perkins was too much for Harvest Prep (13-1) to overcome.
The Ironton quarterback/wide receiver duo combined for three touchdowns as the Fighting Tigers (14-1) defeated the Warriors 34-0 in the Division V, Region 19 championship game on a 27-degree Friday night at windswept Raidiger Field.
Ironton advances to the state semifinals at 7 p.m. Nov. 25 vs. Germantown Valley View (13-1) at Cincinnati Princeton's Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium. The Spartans beat West Milton Milton Union 21-7 on Friday in Piqua.
Carpenter completed 15 of 19 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed 10 times for 29 yards and one TD. Perkins caught five passes for 123 yards and three scores and intercepted two passes.
Ironton covered 70 yards — 65 in the air — in 11 plays on its first drive, capped by a 23-yard touchdown pass from Carpenter to Perkins. Evan Williams kicked the extra point and it was 7-0 at 5:53 of the first quarter.
Harvest Prep followed with a drive from its 17 to the Tigers' 12, but lost the ball on a high snap recovered by Lincoln Barnes on the final play of the first quarter. The Warriors advanced to the Ironton 33 on their next possession, but turned over the ball on downs.
The Tigers made Harvest Prep pay for coming up short, going 67 yards in five plays with Carpenter scoring on a sneak from the 2 to make it 14-0 with 6 minutes left until halftime. Carpenter set up the TD with a 19-yard run followed by a 36-yard pass to Perkins to the 2.
Harvest Prep came back with a trek from its own 16 to the Ironton 16, but the Tigers foiled the Warriors again when Perkins intercepted an Aidan Rogers pass intended for Chris Brown in the end zone with 34 seconds left in the first half.
Carpenter and Perkins combined for a 25-yard TD pass on Ironton's first possession of the third quarter. Perkins then intercepted a pass on Harvest Prep's first play of the period, setting up his own 20-yard touchdown reception from Carpenter to make it 28-0 with 3:02 left in the quarter.
After a Landen Wilson interception, Perkins and Carpenter let Jaquez Keyes join the fun on the first play of the fourth quarter when the senior running back crashed in from the 2 to make it 34-0.
The Warriors wasted opportunities in the first half and ran merely nine plays for minus-5 yards in the second. Harvest Prep finished with 139 yards.
HARVEST PREP 0 0 0 0 -- 0
IRONTON 7 7 14 6 -- 34
I -- Perkins 23 pass from Carpenter (E. Williams kick)
I -- Carpenter 2 run (E. Williams kick)
I -- Perkins 25 pass from Carpenter (E. Williams kick)
I -- Perkins 20 pass from Carpenter (E. Williams kick)
