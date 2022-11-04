IRONTON, Ohio — Time again for Ironton to say farewell to Tanks Memorial Stadium/Bob Lutz Field.
The Fighting Tigers scored three times on their first six plays and rolled past Portsmouth 48-7 in one Ohio Division V, Region 19 quarterfinal game Friday night at its beloved home.
From here on out, Ironton will play its games at a neutral sight for as long as the Tigers stick around in the playoffs.
“Pretty emotional,” Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton said. “It means a lot to them. This is a special place.”
Ironton’s Ty Perkins and Lincoln Barnes more than agreed with their coach.
“Played here practically my whole life,” Perkins said. “Our effort tonight was amazing. Everything worked. The first three series set the tone.”
“This means everything,” Barnes said. “The whole city is here to watch us play.”
Ironton started fast again as it needed just two plays on its first three drives for a 21-0 lead. Keyes ran 38 yards and then Ty Carpenter hit Landen Wilson on a 22-yard TD pass.
On its second drive, Ironton started at the Portsmouth 35. Carpenter hit Shaun Terry for 17 yards and then Keyes went 18 for the score.
Later, Braylon Sturgill blocked a Portsmouth punt and DeAngelo Weekly for Ironton returned it to the 1-yard line. Two plays later, Weekly scored.
“A fast start is something we want to see,” Pendleton said. “We had a good script of plays. The kids were able to execute.”
On its first series, Ironton, which normally employs a spread offense, lined up in the wishbone.
Midway through the period, Keyes took a pitch right and raced 42 yards down the sideline for a touchdown. On its final possession of the half, Ironton had another two-play scoring drive. Carpenter connected with Perkins for 31 yards and then found Braden Schreck open for a 27-yard TD strike.
After the score, there was 4:25 on the clock and the official motioned for a running clock the rest of the game. So in the past two games, the Fighting Tigers have outscored the Trojans 90-14. They beat them two weeks ago 42-7 to finish the regular season undefeated and win a fourth straight Ohio Valley Conference championship.
While fans might get caught up in Ironton’s offensive output, Pendleton and the players insist not to overlook what the defense has done.
“It’s a testament to the way we approach the game,” Pendleton said. “We have a good defensive staff and they put together a solid plan.”
“We were so focused in practice,” Barnes said. “We knew what to do. (Tyler) Duncan is mobile and we got pressure on him. The offense … unstoppable. An explosion.”
Ironton will play Portsmouth West next week at a site to be determined. The Senators blanked Columbus Academy 21-0 in another quarterfinal.
Keyes led Ironton’s runners with 121 yards on eight carries and two scores. Carpenter, a southpaw, threw for 114 yards in the first half. Backup Bailey Thacker and Braden Schreck split the time behind center in the second half. Thacker tossed a 22-yard TD pass to C.J. Martin and later, as a receiver, had a catch for 19 yards.
This was the fifth meeting in the past 26 months and a week for Ironton and Portsmouth. The two started playing in 1902 and this series is believed to be the second oldest rivalry in Ohio. The Fighting Tigers lead the series 65-60-7 with their sixth straight win over the Trojans.
PORTSMOUTH 0 0 0 7 — 7
IRONTON 21 14 6 7 — 48
First quarter
I—Wilson 22 pass from Carpenter (Williams kick), 11:23.
I—Keyes 18 run (Williams kick), 8:50.
I—Weekly 1 run (Williams kick), 5:01.
Second quarter
I—Keyes 42 run (Williams kick), 6:45.
I—Schreck 27 pass from Carpenter (Williams kick), 4:25.
Third quarter
I—Martin 22 pass from Thacker (kick failed), 6:11.
Fourth quarter
P—C. Heiland 7 pass from Duncan (Roth kick), 10:11.
I—Copas 16 run (Fields kick), 5:26.
Team
P IR
First Downs 11 13
Rushes-yards 21-21 20-190
Passing yards 125 156
Comp-att-int 13-18-0 9-14-0
Total offense 148 346
Penalties 1-5 4-50
Fumbles-lost 0-0 ‘1-0
Individual
PORTSMOUTH
Rushing—Roth 1-minus 1, Truett 14-56, Hammond 3-9, Duncan 3-minus 43.
Passing— Duncan 13-18-0, 125.
Receiving—Hammond 5-56, J. Duncan 5-47, Truett 1-3, C. Heiland 1-17, N. Heiland 1-2.
IRONTON
Rushing — Keyes 8-121, Weekly 2-1, Williams 2-3, Wilson 1-11, Carpenter 2-minus 3, Copas 3-33, Martin 1-6, Terry 1-18.
Passing — Carpenter 7-11-0 114; Thacker 1-2-0, 28; Schreck 1-1-0, 14.
Receiving — Perkins 3-73, Wilson 2-23, Thacker 1-19, Terry 2-19, Martin 1-22.