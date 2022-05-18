IRONTON — A Mississippi kid moved to Ohio and earned a scholarship from Wisconsin.
Ironton High School junior running back Jaquez Keyes committed to play for the University of Wisconsin. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound speedster said he looks forward to playing for the Big Ten power and cited the Badgers history of producing NFL runners as a key factor in his decision.
Keyes said his coaches were huge in making him the player he is, but said at least equally as important were those who helped him in the classroom.
“I’m grateful for the administration and teachers at Ironton for helping me grow leaps and bounds academically and socially,” Keyes said.
“I can’t thank my teammates and coaches enough for pushing me to be my best. I’m excited to get to work and continue the great tradition of running backs at Wisconsin.”
Wisconsin has had 22 running backs drafted into the NFL, eight since 2000, including Heisman Trophy winner Ron Dayne. Melvin Gordon of the Denver Broncos and Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts are two current stars.
The nephew of former Marshall University star safety Curtis Keyes, Jaquez Keyes drew a four-star rating from Rivals.com and a three-star assessment from 247Sports.
Keyes ran for 1,074 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. He received offers from Akron, Army, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, Eastern Michigan, Iowa, Kent State, Long Island, Kent State, Marshall, Massachusetts, Memphis and Pittsburgh before committing to Wisconsin. Since then, Keyes has picked up offers from Kentucky and Michigan. Some of those programs preferred Keyes as a linebacker.
Keyes said he’s not sure he would have been in such a position had he not moved to Ohio from Mississippi before last season.
“The people of Ironton are truly special,” Keyes said. “Ironton has changed my life.”
Chris Cosgrove of Rivals.com wrote that he was impressed with Keyes’ versatility.
“While I look at his film and see him as a difference maker on defense, there are other teams that see him as a feature running back,” Cosgrove wrote. Whether it be offense or defense, there is one thing for certain: Keyes is a playmaker who will get the crowd juiced for the way he plays.”
Cosgrove noted Keyes’ “good size, ridiculous ability to make plays in confined space, high motor and great change of direction.”
Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton said Keyes bought into what the Fighting Tigers taught. Keyes bench presses 365 pounds, squats 440 and has run40 yards in 4.6 seconds.