IRONTON — Ironton’s third-quarter surge and suffocating effort by the defense paced the Fighting Tigers past Portsmouth, 36-9, Friday night on Senior Night at Bob Lutz Field/Tanks Memorial Stadium.
With the win, Ironton secured another Ohio Valley Conference title at 7-0, 9-1 overall. The Fighting Tigers will be top seed for the Division V playoffs in Region 19 starting next Saturday.
“Be aggressive and have eye control,” Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton said about his team’s defense. “We lost our eyes some, made adjustments and got the job done.”
Portsmouth came in with gunslinger Drew Roe at quarterback and hooked up with Donovan Carr for a 54-yard touchdown pass on its first play of the game on offense. After that, Roe and the Trojans stayed kind of quiet as Ironton made sure no one got behind the defense.
“At halftime we came together,” Ironton defensive back Aiden Young said. “Coach said stay over the top, and I did. No big plays. Linebackers, defensive line did their jobs.”
On offense, backup quarterback Jon Wylie came through after starter Tayden Carpenter went down with a leg injury on the team’s first offensive series. He did not return. Wylie tossed a 28-yard touchdown pass to Ty Perkins to cap a 22-point third period for the Fighting Tigers. Wylie had virtually no practice during the week due to a sore shoulder and he was available for emergency work. That was necessary when Carpenter went down.
Ironton once trailed 9-0 early in the second period.
“He got better with reps,” Pendleton said of Wylie. “He didn’t do much during the week.”
“Didn’t practice,” Wylie said. “Coach said get your stuff in case of an emergency. We kept our poise. We came out of the locker room (second half) ready to go. We came together.”
Landon Wilson also stepped up for Ironton with three touchdowns on runs of 4, 2 and 2 yards. On his second 2-yard TD run in the third period, he carried seven times for 74 yards, with highlights of 16 and 34 yards on the first two snaps.
“He’s a gamer,” Pendleton said. “He’s got the heart of a lion. The team looks to him a lot.”
“Give the O line all the credit,” Wilson said. “The first half we just shot ourselves in the foot.”
Ironton’s first-round playoff game will be next Saturday at home against the No. 16 seed in the region. Portsmouth (7-3, 4-2 OVC) will be in the playoffs as well and learn its first-round opponent Sunday.
This series is the second oldest in Ohio, and Ironton, which has won three in a row now, leads 62-60-7.
Until Friday, Portsmouth’s first two losses were by two points (35-34 to Waverly and 15-14 to Fairland).
This was Ironton’s first OVC game that did not have a running clock in the second half.
On its second drive, Portsmouth settled for a 22-yard field goal by Zach Roth for a 9-0 lead with 11:05 left in the second period.
Ironton cashed in on a turnover for its touchdown. Young picked off a Roe pass at the Portsmouth 40 and the Fighting Tigers went 60 yards for a score. Aaron Masters ripped off 21 yards to the Portsmouth 25, and Wilson capped off the drive with a 4-yard scoring run.
Right before the half, the Trojans drove from their 44 to the Ironton 1, where Roe fumbled a snap and the home team recovered. Roe injured a leg early in the third period and did not return. Tyler Duncan took over.
On the Carpenter injury, he got tackled on a sack, hurt the knee, stayed down, got helped to the sideline and did not come back.
PORTSMOUTH 6 3 0 0 — 9
IRONTON 0 7 22 7 — 36
First quarter
P—Carr 54 pass from Roe (kick failed), 8:19. Portsmouth 6-0.
Second quarter
P—Roth 22 FG, 11:05. Portsmouth 9-0.
I—Wilson 4 run (Sheridan kick), 5:01. Portsmouth 9-7.
Third quarter
I—Wilson 2 run (Sheridan kick), 5:04. Ironton 14-9.
I—Wilson 2 run (Duncan pass from Wylie), 2:39. Ironton 22-9.
I—Perkins 28 pass from Wylie (Sheridan kick), 0:34. Ironton 29-9.
Fourth quarter
I—Howard 17 run (Sheridan kick), 2:32. Ironton 36-9.
Individual statistics
PORT IRON
First downs 10 14
Rushes-yards 14-70 36-277
Passing yards 296 159
Comp-att-int 17-26-2 9-14-0
Total offense 420 436
Penalties 6-50 12-98
Fumbles-lost 2-2 3-1
Individual statistics
RUSHING — Portsmouth: Pendleton 1-30, Roe 10-37, Johnson 2-3, Duncan 1-0. Ironton: Keyes 9-63, Wylie 9-66, Masters 2-32, Wilson 10-81, Howard 1-39, Carpenter 1-minus 4.
PASSING — Portsmouth: Roe 11-17-1, 124; T. Duncan 6-9-1, 78. Ironton: Carpenter 3-3-0, 15; Wilson 1-1-0, 9; Masters 0-1-0, Wylie 5-9-0, 135.
RECEIVING — Portsmouth: Pendleton 8-74, Carr 1-54, Bryant 4-42, Perkins 1-5, Duncan 2-40, Hammond 1-3. Ironton: Washington 1-16,Perkins 2-76, Masters 4-25, Wylie 1-9, Martin 1-33.