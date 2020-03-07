HUNTINGTON — Ironton swept the major awards in Ohio Division III, District 13 girls high school basketball Friday.
Fighting Tigers senior Lexie Arden was selected district player of the year and Ironton’s Doug Graham coach of the year.
Arden averaged 13.4 points, 2.9 assists and 2.4 steals per game to help the Tigers to a 21-4 record and berth in the district championship game.
She was joined on the first team by junior Addi Dillow of Coal Grove, who led the Ohio Valley Conference in scoring at 22 points per game and assists at 3.5 per contest.
Also on the first team was Ironton junior Samantha LaFon, who led the OVC in rebounding, averaging 11 per game; South Point senior Emilee Whitt, a WVU Tech signee who averaged 13.4 points, 2.2 assist and 2.0 steals per game; Marlee Grinstead of Alexander and Caitlyn Brisker of Oak Hill.
The second team featured South Point senior Emilee Carey, who scored 12.3 points per game; Fairland freshman Tommi Hinkle, who averaged 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game; and Chesapeake junior Maddie Ward, who scored 13.8 points and grabbed 9.8 rebounds per contest.
Also appearing on the second unit was Mackenzie Hurd of Nelsonville-York and Paige Tolson of Federal Hocking.
Special mention selections included, Jenna Stone and Harlie Lyons of Fairland; Elli WIlliams of Ironton; Kaleigh Murphy and Abby Hicks of Coal Grove; Maddy Khounlavong of South Point; Emma Beha of Federal Hocking; Grace Sinnott and Haley Hurd of Nelsonville-York; and Kara Meeks of Alexander.
Trimble took top honors in Division IV, as Jayne Six was named player of the year and Joe Richards coach of the year.
Joining Six on the first team was Ironton St. Joe’s Bella Whaley; Kyna Waderker of Belpre; Cara Taylor of Waterford; Emily Young of Trimble; and Ashley Spencer of Miller.
The second team featured Faith Mahlmeister of Ironton St. Joe; Rachael Hayes of Symmes Valley; Amaya Howell of South Gallia; Laikyn Imler of Trimble; and Mackenzie Suprano of Waterford.
Earning special mention were, Taylor Sells of Symmes Valley; Kaitlyn Evans of Ironton St. Joe; Briana Orsborne of Trimble; Abbey Lafatch of Belpre; Josie Crabtree and Askya McFann of Miller; and Baylee Wolfe and Kayla Evans of Southern.
In Division I-II, Morgan Bentley of Vinton County and Molly Grayson of Warren shared player of the year honors. Amy Colegrove of Warren was tabbed coach of the year.
Along with Bentley and Grayson, first-teamers were, Abbie Smith of Warren; Cameron Zinn of Vinton County; Hannah Kroft of Marietta; Avery Thompson of Logan; and Laura Manderick of Athens.
Alex Barnes of Gallia Academy and Hannah Jacks of River Valley headed the second team, which included Mallory Hawley of Meigs; Emilie Eggleston of Logan; and Morgan Altenburger of Marietta.
Special mention selections were, Maddy Petro of Gallia Academy; Payton Crabtree of River Valley; Sommer Saboley and Olivia Alloway of Warren; Katelyn Webb of Jackson; Jessica Smith and Adi Hill of Marietta; and Tegan Bartoe and Josie Ousley of Vinton County.