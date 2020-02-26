IRONTON — Before practice Monday, Lexie Arden pulled on her brace, the one that stopped her phone from ringing.
The device protects her right knee, surgically repaired after her second anterior cruciate ligament surgery cost her her junior year of basketball at Ironton High School and caused previously eager college coaches to stop calling her. The injury also caused her to miss her junior AAU season, the summer most critical in recruiting.
“Northern Kentucky was after her hard, Ohio University, Austin Peay, Valparaiso, St. Joe in Philadelphia, all of them were interested in her,” Fighting Tigers coach Doug Graham said. “She garnered a lot of Division I interest. After that second ACL, they backed off a little bit. Like I said, though, if she’s healthy, some coach is going to get a steal.”
A 5-foot-10 forward, equally adept and comfortable at guard or center, Arden sorted through boxes of letters from major colleges her first two seasons of high school. She saw coaches watching her from the stands, talked with them in person and on the phone. That she had torn her left ACL as an eighth-grader didn’t matter to them. A combination of scoring, ball handling, defense and passing made Arden a priority recruit. She averaged 27.6 points and 13.5 rebounds per game in AAU ball and 16.7 points, eight rebounds and 2.6 blocked shots per game as a sophomore at Ironton to earn all-state honors.
“I talked to 30 coaches,” Arden said. “I have all kinds of contacts. After I got hurt again, nobody really called me anymore.”
Arden leads the third-seeded Tigers (21-3) into the district finals vs. No. 7 seed North Adams (20-4) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Waverly Downtown Arena. She said she hopes college coaches will watch.
“Coach Graham has been talking to Shawnee State,” Arden said. “They asked when my next game was. Maybe go to (Ohio U.). I hope I get a scholarship somewhere. Hopefully I can make the best of this tournament and get some coaches interested.”
Sure, Arden wants to continue to play the game she loves so much that her dog is named “Pistol” after “Pistol” Pete Maravich. Arden said, though, she wants to go to college for a greater reason.
“I want to be a physical therapist,” Arden said. “If I never would have gotten hurt, I never would have known I wanted to be one. Going to therapy and all that, I just love it. I feel like I’d be really good at it because I know what they’re going through. I know their pain. I feel like I’d be good at it.”
Arden’s desire to help others stems from long nights of tears falling down her cheeks.
“I didn’t even know what happened,” Arden said, looking down the court at Ironton’s Conley Center, remembering her first knee injury. “We were playing Wheelersburg. I went down and screamed so loud. I was in so much pain. I’d never hurt myself that bad before.”
Arden’s grandparents, Greg and Vicki, took her to the doctor. What he told them left the young player in tears.
“It was devastating,” Arden said. “I remember crying in the office. It wasn’t a good time. I really struggled the first time I did it. I had nerve damage in my foot and had to take all kinds of medicine for that. It was a hard time. It was awful.”
Then came her second ACL injury, followed by a torn meniscus. A ligament from a cadaver was used to salvage her knee. Faced with a greater temptation to quit, Arden instead remembered a quote from a distant relative — “Perseverance, my Lord, keeps honor bright. …” That was written in 1602 by William Shakespeare, whose mother, Mary, was an Arden. Lexie took the old bard’s words from “Troilus and Cressida” to heart.
“She’s at the top of the scale when it comes to fighting through adversity,” Graham said. “With the ACLs, the meniscus and other things people don’t know about, she’s been through a lot of things that a lot of 60-year-olds haven’t been through. A lot of kids would have quit after the first ACL, let alone the second. To come back and be the player she is, is a testament to how hard she’s worked.”
Arden’s teammates marvel at her perseverance. Fellow senior Riley Schreck has suffered through an injury-laden season, but said she can’t feel sorry for herself because of Arden’s attitude.
“Lexie has really helped me,” Schreck said. “Her injuries were much worse than mine.”
Arden said she realized from the moment she hit the floor that the second injury was a torn knee ligament and that she would come back from it.
“I don’t think I shed a tear,” Arden said. “I looked at my paw paw and said, ‘I tore my ACL.’ I knew it again. The second time wasn’t as bad. I knew what to do at therapy and rehab. I knew how to do everything. The second time was a lot better. I really didn’t have any problems. I got back quick.”
Arden doesn’t try to fool anyone, emphasizing that in no way is recovering from two ACL repairs and one meniscus surgery easy.
“It sucks, man, but I don’t give up,” Arden said. “I’m sore all the time. Always have to be iced. It’s been a struggle, but I wouldn’t change it. It’s made me the person I am today.”
Graham pointed to Arden, a 1,000-point scorer, during her freshman year and said, “She’ll break all of Lexie Barrier’s records,” referring to the former Tiger who stars at James Madison University. The injuries prevented that, although Arden ranks in the top five in several of the strong program’s statistical categories.
“If I play a good defensive game, I’m good,” Arden said. “That doesn’t bother me that I’m not scoring the most.”
After one particularly sharp pass that LaFon put in the basket last week, Arden smiled broadly and pumped her fist as she raced back to play defense.
“People don’t see that she’s a very unselfish player,” Graham said. “She would just as soon have a spectacular pass or a block as to knock down a three or drive to the basket for a layup. Points don’t matter to her. She wants to win, and she wants to win in the sport that she loves, basketball. She can D you up. She’s right up there with any boy I’ve coached. She has great instincts as far as timing and anticipation and vertical leap.”
Perhaps a college coach will conclude Arden’s attributes are worth the risk of taking a player with such an injury history. If not, Arden said she will take a similar attitude as she has with her injuries. She said her goal 10 years from now is to be married, have a house, a good job and maybe a couple of kids.
“Don’t give up,” Arden said. “Keep pushing. It’s hard. It really is. It’s hard. I remember nights I’d just lay there and cry because I was in so much pain. Don’t give up ever. Keep pushing. I’d be in pain so bad, crying. It’s not a fun thing, but you can get through it. It’s not the worst thing that’s going to happen to you. It’s like our team. We’ve struggled with injuries this year, but that’s life. You just have to get through it. You can’t just quit when life gets rough.”