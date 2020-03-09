Ironton High School linebacker Reid Carrico reportedly will enroll early at Ohio State next year to play football, meaning he will skip the Fighting Tigers’ basketball season in favor of spring football with the Buckeyes.
Carrico, the top-ranked linebacker in the nation in the class of 2021, played well in his final basketball game, scoring 20 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in a 51-41 loss to Zane Trace in the district finals Friday at Ohio University’s Convocation Center in Athens. He helped the Tigers finish 13-11.
WINTER TRACK STARS: Rock Hill runner Eli Baker won the Ohio indoor 800 meter run championship Saturday. Baker finished in a personal-best time of 1:54.27.
Former Fairland runner Jessica Price of Shawnee State finished 10th in the 5,000-meter run in the NAIA national championships Saturday in Brookings, South Dakota. Price finished in 18:18.05.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Spring Valley offensive lineman Wyatt Milum committed to play at West Virginia University. Fairland running back Michael Stitt signed with Ohio Northern University. Cabell Midland running back Jakob Caudill visited Air Force. South Webster’s Baylee Cox signed to play softball at Marietta College.
Jackson tight end Treylan Davis received an offer from Army and visited Ohio State. Davis committed to Cincinnati, but still is drawing considerable interest, with offers from Arkansas, Akron, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Ohio and Western Michigan. . Ashland running back Keontae Pittman visited Miami (Ohio) University.
Spring Valley basketball player Sam Adkins picked up and offer from Davis & Elkins. Johnson Central’s Ryley Preece signed to play baseball at Morehead State. He also had an offer from Marshall. Preece’s teammate, Andrew Clifton, committed to play football at the University of the Cumberlands.
Huntington High track athletes Winnie Mayes (Davis & Elkins) and Allie Gibson (Concord) signed to run in college. Wayne girls basketball star Sara Hooks signed with Kentucky Christian. Greenup County basketball player Lexie Caroll signed with Rio Grande.
Poca basketball star Isaac McKneeley visited the University of Virginia on Saturday. Gallia Academy offensive lineman Riley Starnes was invited to spring games at Michigan State and Kansas. Ironton linebacker Cameron Deere visited Fordham.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Former Huntington St. Joe girls basketball star Dena Jarrells, playing at Chattanooga, was named to the all-Southern Conference freshman team. Irish girls basketball player Grace Hutson was named Gatorade player of the year in West Virginia.
Former Boyd County and Fairland basketball standout Gunner Short said he is transferring from Rio Grande. Former Huntington High girls basketball star Jordyn Dawson, playing at Akron, scored a career high 26 points last week against Miami (Ohio). Travis Jones is the new head track coach at Greenup County.
Former Fairland basketball star Kollin Van Horn, a sophomore, was named to the Great Midwest Athletic Conference second team. Portsmouth Notre Dame’s girls basketball team defeated Peebles 36-30 Thursday to advance to the first Division IV regional tournament in the program’s history. The Titans lost to Fort Frye in the semifinals. Notre Dame's seniors finished 96-8 in four seasons.