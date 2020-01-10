IRONTON — A soon-to-be math major with an eye toward coaching, Riley Schreck figured playing basketball at Urbana University adds up.
Schreck, a 5-foot-8 guard, signed with the Blue Knights Monday at Ironton High School’s Conley Center, where her sharpshooting has bedeviled opponents and delighted Fighting Tigers fans for almost four seasons.
“I loved the coach and they’re pretty doggone good,” Schreck said of why she chose Urbana, a school of 1,500 students about 45 miles northwest of Columbus. “I like everything about it.”
A member of the NCAA Division II Mountain East Conference, Urbana is 8-5 this season.
Schreck said Urbana head coach Andrea McClosky recruited her as a shooting guard and that the former University of Rio Grande player also liked her ability to play defense and distribute the ball.
“I’ve never been selfish,” Schreck said. “I want to win. The main deal for me is to win. I’m a team player.”
Schreck normally resides in the top 10 in the Ohio Valley Conference in scoring and 3-point shooting, but a knee sprain has sidelined her much of the season. She said teammate Lexie Arden, who has undergone ligament surgeries on both knees, has inspired her recovery.
“Lexie has really helped me,” Schreck said. “Her injuries were much worse than mine.”
Schreck owns a 4.6 grade point average overall and a 4.8 this semester. She said she competes in the classroom with her brother and Ironton football standout Nolan Schreck.
“From time to time we’ve had exactly the same grades,” Riley Schreck said, with a laugh. “I have to beat him.”
Schreck said she considered Mount St. Joseph College, Glenville State University and Defiance College, among others. She also was offered softball scholarships by Glenville State and Midway University.
Schreck also excels in volleyball.
Ironton coach Doug Graham said Schreck has worked hard for a scholarship.
“She doesn’t miss anything,” Graham said. “Practices, summer workouts, anything. She’s going to get better and better.”
Graham said Schreck brings talent and potential to Urbana.
“Everyone knows she can shoot the ball,” Graham said. “The thing about her is she strives for perfection. She wants to be the best. She’s a joy to have in the classroom and on the court and the other kids enjoy her.”