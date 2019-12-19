IRONTON — Because Gage Salyers played quarterback, he is a quality safety, and because the Ironton High School football star played safety, he is a better quarterback.
Whatever position Salyers plays in college, it will be at Youngstown State University. The Fighting Tigers’ second-team all-stater’s signing ceremony took place Thursday in the IHS Conley Center.
“It’s a big weight off my back,” said Salyers, who also considered Miami (Ohio), Eastern Michigan, Ohio University, Toledo and others. “I have a good relationship with those coaches, so I’m excited to get up there.”
Whether Salyers will line up throwing passes or intercepting them is to be seen. Salyers said he suspects he’ll play safety, where his 6-foot, 210-pound frame and 4.58 speed over 40 yards will be assets.
“They recruited me as an athlete,” Salyers said. “The quarterback (Joe Cracraft) there is back and I talk with the safeties coach a lot.”
Salyers noted that Demeatric Crenshaw, quarterback of large-school state champion Pickerington Central, also committed to Youngstown State.
“He’s a really good player,” Salyers said. “We’ll just see where it falls. I just want to get playing time and help the team. I’ll play guard if they want me to. Whatever will help the team win, I’ll do it.”
Salyers was listed as a defensive back on the Penguins’ official signing day list of recruits.
“I’ve been talking a lot to them about playing defensive back,” Salyers said. “(YSU head coach) Bo Pellini played DB at Ohio State. He was defensive coordinator at LSU when they won the national championship against Ohio State. I feel he can give me a great opportunity and teach me more. He’s a great guy and a great coach.”
Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton said Salyers will perform well on either side of the ball and that experience in both positions has made him better.
“Playing quarterback has helped him a lot because he understands route concepts and what people like to do,” Pendleton said of Salyers as a safety. “He can jump routes. Filling the alley, he’s like another linebacker the way he makes tackles. Several times this year he was making a tackle at the line of scrimmage, and to the naked eye it looks like we were in a blitz of playing heavy run support, but actually it was him making a good read.”
Pendleton said he’s happy for Salyers.
“Gage is a tremendous player and deserves what he’s gotten. He’s worked for it. All the way back to when we first got here, he’s a kid who’s never taken a day off, has attacked the weight room, and attacked the offseason. He’s put in a lot of hours. He’s very smart, very instinctive and very athletic. He’s made us a better football team.”
Salyers helped the Tigers to a 13-2 record an a spot in the Division V state championship game.