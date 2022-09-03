ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Landen Wilson said he wouldn’t want to play Fairland every week, even though he always excels against the Dragons.
Wilson’s 27-yard interception return for a touchdown helped Ironton clinch a 34-13 victory over the Dragons in high school football Friday night at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium. He also carried twice for 14 yards and caught two passes for 37 yards.
In 2021, Wilson moved from wide receiver to running back because of injuries to the Fighting Tigers’ regular backs and ran for 106 yards and the tying touchdown in a 20-14 overtime triumph over Fairland.
Wilson, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound senior, said he was prepared for the screen the Dragons (2-1) threw and jumped the route. He said he and his teammates expected another strong challenge from Fairland.
“They’re good,” Wilson said of Fairland. “Their skill guys are good. I remember playing against them in some of the camps I’ve gone to. They remind me a lot of us in a way.”
Ironton (3-0) trailed 6-0 most of the first half and led 21-13 in the fourth quarter before two late scores.
Tigers coach Trevon Pendleton praised Wilson, one of several stars on a loaded team favored by many to win the Division V state championship.
“In my opinion, football players don’t come any better than Landen Wilson,” Pendleton said. “He’s a gritty, gutsy kid. He’s a leader. He’s as good as they come, in my opinion, and he stepped up and made a play when he needed to make a play.”
Ironton has defeated Wheelersburg 12-3, Jackson 29-26 and Fairland in a rugged early-season stretch that gets no easier when the Tigers take on Johnson Central (3-0) at 8 p.m. Saturday at Tanks Memorial Stadium.
Fairland (2-1) visits Trimble (0-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
