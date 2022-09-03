The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Landen Wilson said he wouldn’t want to play Fairland every week, even though he always excels against the Dragons.

Wilson’s 27-yard interception return for a touchdown helped Ironton clinch a 34-13 victory over the Dragons in high school football Friday night at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium. He also carried twice for 14 yards and caught two passes for 37 yards.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

