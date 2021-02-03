The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20210203-hds-ironton.jpg
Ironton wide receiver Kyle Howell races downfield against Cincinnati Sycamore during a high school football game Oct. 2 at Tanks Memorial Stadium in Ironton.

 SHOLTEN SINGER | The Herald-Dispatch

IRONTON — Ironton High School football never has been a program to dodge a challenge.

The Fighting Tigers, though, have stepped up their scheduling as never before for the 2021 season. In addition to Ohio Valley Conference foes Chesapeake, Coal Grove, Fairland, Gallia Academy, Portsmouth, Rock Hill and South Point, and traditional non-conference rival Wheelersburg, Ironton has added non-league games with Jackson and Cincinnati Moeller. Yes, that Moeller.

One of the more legendary high school football programs in the nation, “Mighty Moe” has been crowned national champion five times and has captured nine Ohio large-school state titles. The Crusaders have produced 15 NFL players.

Moeller, which struggled to an uncharacteristic 3-6 record in 2020, is slated to play at Ironton at 7 p.m. Sept. 10.

The Tigers play host to fellow Division V power Wheelersburg on Aug. 20, and perennial Division IV playoff team Jackson on Aug. 27.

Ironton, which has scrimmages with Waverly and Cabell Midland, has reached the Division V state championship game each of the last two seasons.

“Since day one we have told our young men we will play anyone, anytime and anywhere,” Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton said. “Our young men believe if we’re playing the Dallas Cowboys we’re going to win.”

Pendleton said the contest with Moeller is a chance to expose Southeastern Ohio football to the rest of the state.

“We work diligently to try to promote not only our kids, but high school athletics in Southeastern Ohio,” Pendleton said.

Longtime rival Ashland, defending Kentucky Class AAA champion, is not on the Tigers 2021 schedule.

“We want to continue that great rivalry with Ashland in 2022,” Pendleton said. “We will work hard to get it back on the schedule.”

