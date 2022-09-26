HUNTINGTON — Ironton closed the gap on Coldwater, but only slightly, in the Ohio Associated Press high school football poll Monday.
The Fighting Tigers (6-0, 159 points, seven first-place votes) trailed the top-ranked Cavaliers (6-0, 169, 9) by 12 points last week in Division V. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (6-0, 122, 1) is third, followed by Liberty Center (6-0, 100), South Range (6-0, 93, 2), Milton-Union (6-0, 57), Sugarcreek Garaway (6-0, 55), Elmwood (6-0, 49), Lake County Perry (5-1, 39) and Zane Trace (6-0, 38).
Gallia Academy (6-0, 51) climbed into the top 10 in Division IV for the first time this season at No. 7. Cleveland Glenville (6-0, 192, 16) is atop the poll. Cincinnati Wyoming (6-0, 171, 4) is second. Steubenville (6-0, 154) is third, ahead of West Holmes (6-0, 133), Sandusky Perkins (5-1, 55), Gallia Academy, Unioto (6-0, 48), West Branch (5-1, 44) and Girard (5-1, 31).
Coal Grove's 43-42 loss to Portsmouth dropped the Hornets (5-1, 28) out of the top 10 in Division VI. Coal Grove is 11th, two points behind No. 10 Colonel Crawford (5-1, 30). Marion Local (6-0, 197, 17) is No. 1.
In Division VII, the smallest classification, Green (6-0, 39) is 12th. Warren John F. Kennedy (5-1, 165, 8) is top ranked.
Cincinnati Moeller is No. 1 in Division I, Akron Hoban in Division II and Hamilton Badin in Division III.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
