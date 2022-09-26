The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220903 fairland 29.jpg
Buy Now

Fairland takes on Ironton during a high school football game Sept. 2 at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium in Proctorville, Ohio.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Ironton closed the gap on Coldwater, but only slightly, in the Ohio Associated Press high school football poll Monday.

The Fighting Tigers (6-0, 159 points, seven first-place votes) trailed the top-ranked Cavaliers (6-0, 169, 9) by 12 points last week in Division V. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (6-0, 122, 1) is third, followed by Liberty Center (6-0, 100), South Range (6-0, 93, 2), Milton-Union (6-0, 57), Sugarcreek Garaway (6-0, 55), Elmwood (6-0, 49), Lake County Perry (5-1, 39) and Zane Trace (6-0, 38).

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you