HUNTINGTON — Ironton moved from third to second this week in Division V, Region 19 of the Ohio High School Athletic Association high school football computer ratings.
The Fighting Tigers (5-1, 10.7333 points) are coming off a 50-6 triumph over No. 10 Chesapeake (3-3, 5.95). Ironton takes on Rock Hill (1-5) at 7 p.m. Friday for homecoming at Tanks Memorial Stadium.
West Lafayette Ridgewood (6-0, 11.1333) is No. 1 in Region 19. Minford (5-1, 9.7833), coming off a 21-20 overtime loss to No. 5 Wheelersburg (3-3, 9.4333), is third. Amanda-Clearcreek (5-1, 9.6) is fourth. Wheelersburg visits Oak Hill at 7 p.m. Friday. Minford is at Portsmouth West (2-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.
The top eight teams in each region at the end of the regular season qualify for the playoffs, with the top four earning a home team designation.
Portsmouth (5-1, 7.9833) is sixth, followed by Gahanna Columbus Academy (3-3, 7.3333) and Wellston (5-1, 7.1833), led by former Tolsia coach Mike Smith. Portsmouth is at home against Chesapeake at 7 p.m. Friday.
Oak Hill (3-3, 5.6667) is 11th and Fairland (3-3, 5.5167) 12th. The Dragons are at South Point (1-5) at 7 p.m. Friday.
In Division V, Region 15, Gallia Academy (6-0, 11.0902) is third, behind Newark Licking Valley (6-0, 12.5833) and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (5-1, 11.75). Waverly (5-1, 9.9167) is fourth. The Blue Devils entertain Coal Grove (2-4) at 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium.
St. Clairsville (4-2, 8.3157) is fifth, followed by New Concord John Glenn (4-2, 8.05), Heath (5-1, 7.2833) and Carroll Bloom-Carroll (4-2, 6.1833).
In Division VII, Region 27, Symmes Valley (5-1, 5.6718) is seventh, ahead of Southern (5-1,5.6667). The Vikings visit Eastern-Pike (2-4) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (5-1, 9.9333) leads the region and is followed by Sarahsville Shenandoah (4-1, 7.13333), Shadyside (4-1, 6.9711), Lancaster Fisher Catholic (5-1, 6.1995), Newark Catholic (4-2, 5.8167) and New Matamoras Frontier (5-1, 5.7096).