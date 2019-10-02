20191002-hds-ohioratings.jpg
HUNTINGTON -- Ironton slipped from first to second Tuesday in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division V, Region 19 football computer ratings.

The Fighting Tigers (4-1, 8.95 points), who visit No. 8 Chesapeake (3-2, 5.6 points) at 7 p.m. Friday, trail Minford (5-0, 9.65).

Portsmouth (4-1, 6.55) is sixth. The Trojans entertain Coal Grove (2-3) at 7 p.m. Friday. Wheelersburg (2-3, 6.05) is seventh. The Pirates visit Minford at 7 p.m. Friday. Fairland (3-2, 5.1) is ninth. The Dragons play host to Gallia Academy at 7 p.m. Friday.

The top eight teams at the end of the regular season qualify for the playoffs.

Also in the top eight are No. 3 West Lafayette Ridgewood (5-0, 7.85), No. 4 Amanda-Clearcreek (4-1 7.0) and No. 5 Wellston (4-1, 6.6).

Gallia Academy (5-0, 9.3876) is third in Division IV, Region 15. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (5-0, 11.25) is first. Newark Licking Valley (5-0, 10.55) is second.

Waverly (4-1, 8.5) is fourth, followed by St. Clairsville (4-1, 7.95), New Concord John Glenn (3-2, 6.35), Carroll Bloom-Carroll (4-1, 5.45) and Heath (4-1, 5.3)

In Division VI, Region 27, Southern (4-1, 4.7) is seventh. The Tornadoes play at South Gallia at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Symmes Valley (4-1, 4.2646) is 10th. The Vikings are at home vs. Green at 7 p.m. Friday. Eastern-Meigs (3-2, 3.3) is 11th. The Eagles welcome Wahama to Reedsville, Ohio, at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Green (3-2, 2.8571) is 12th. 

