IRONTON — Ironton experienced something on a football field it hadn’t since Dec. 7, 2019 — a challenge.
The top-seeded Fighting Tigers (9-0) defeated No. 5 Harvest Prep 21-14 Saturday in the Division V, Region 23 semifinals at Tanks Memorial Stadium. It was the first close game Ironton has played since a 17-7 loss to Kirtland in the 2019 state championship game.
Much of the Tigers’ struggles were of their own making. Ironton lost three of four fumbles, threw an interception and committed five penalties for 35 yards.
“That’s not how we want to play,” Tiger coach Trevon Pendleton said. “We have to play better than that. We didn’t play great, too many turnovers.”
Such a performance this week might not result in a victory. Pendleton reminded his team of that all week as it prepared for Saturday’s 7 p.m. region final at home vs. No. 2 seed West Lafayette Ridgewood (9-0). The winner moves on to the state semifinals against an opponent to be determined.
Ironton beat Ridgewood 24-14 in last year’s regional championship game, using a stifling defense against the Generals’ multiple-look offense. The defense was key last week in holding Harvest Prep to 150 total yards and will need to be again.
The Tigers are led by Ohio State commit Reid Carrico at linelbacker. Carrico has 31 tackles, 12 for losses, as foes have tried to run away from him. that strategy hasn’t worked, however, has Dalton Crabtree has 39 tackles, 10 for losses, Cameron Deere 35 stops, Nate Cochran 33 and Gunner Crawford 29 to go with five sacks.
Ironton’s offense is plenty potent, but turnovers stalled it last week. Carrico has run for 1,276 yards and 21 touchdowns on 118 attempts. Trevor Carter has carried 55 times for 485 yards and five TDs. Tayden Carpenter has completed 62 of 99 passes for 1,097 yards and 18 touchdowns, with Trent Hacker catching 15 of those passes for 365 yards and four touchdowns. Aaron Masters caught 10 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns.