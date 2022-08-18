Neither coach much mentioned the opponent, let alone trash talk the other, leaving that to the fans.
Ironton and Wheelersburg supporters have done plenty of that on high school football message boards leading up to Friday's 7 p.m. showdown at Ed Miller Stadium. The visit to Wheelersburg is the Fighting Tigers' first since 2018, when the Pirates won 28-6. The game is the 34th featuring the powerhouse programs overall. Ironton leads the series 19-14.
Ironton, top-ranked in Division V, is seeking revenge for last season's 17-14 loss at Portsmouth's Trojan Coliseum in the third round of the playoffs when the Pirates, ranked sixth this season, stunningly avenged a season-opening 40-6 defeat. Wheelersburg's victory denied the Tigers a chance to advance to the state title game for the third consecutive season.
"We're so excited to get back on full scale and everything from a school level and football level," Wheelersburg coach Rob Woodward said. "The kids the past couple of years have been missing things."
One thing likely missing Friday night will be empty seats at the 3,620-seat facility. An overflow crowd is expected for one of Ohio's and the Tri-State's better rivalries.
"To open with the rivalry we have, it's exciting times and our kids are preparing and getting ready ready," Woodward said.
Ironton played without starting quarterback Tayden Carpenter in the playoff contest. The 6-foot, 200-pound senior is back and healthy after an injury-plagued 2021. Carpenter has fended off challenges for his job and said he's looking forward to the season.
Ironton coach Trevon Pendleton said he is pleased to have Carpenter in the lineup.
"He's doing really well," Pendleton said. "He came back into camp and worked himself into football shape and got his body right. He's recovered and is doing a great job leading. He's a phenomenal kid. I'm definitely excited to see him back on the field."
Pendleton laughed when asked if his team was going to win the state championship. He neither confirmed nor denied it, saying his team had to perform well to have a chance. Anything less, however, will be considered a disappointment for a squad loaded with major-college players. Tailback Jaquez Keyes committed to Wisconsin. Linebacker Trevor Carter and wide receiver Ty Perkins committed to Cincinnati.
Several other Tigers are drawing interest from colleges.
"We need to get the ball in the hands of our playmakers and let them do the rest," Pendleton said. "We're going to have some different sets, some week-to-week changes. We're going to use our guys in various sets, in unique ways."
That approach makes an already difficult team to prepare for even tougher.
"Ironton always is a great challenge for us," Woodward said.
Wheelersburg hopes to own an advantage on the line of scrimmage. The Tigers lost four starters from the offensive front. The Pirates return four, led by all-district 6-2, 260-pound Caleb Miller and 6-4, 210-pound tight end Caleb Arthur. Running backs Derrick Lattimore and Ethan Glover join wide receiver Eric Lattimore to give quarterback Eli Jones formidable weapons.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
