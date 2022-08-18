The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Neither coach much mentioned the opponent, let alone trash talk the other, leaving that to the fans.

Ironton and Wheelersburg supporters have done plenty of that on high school football message boards leading up to Friday's 7 p.m. showdown at Ed Miller Stadium. The visit to Wheelersburg is the Fighting Tigers' first since 2018, when the Pirates won 28-6. The game is the 34th featuring the powerhouse programs overall. Ironton leads the series 19-14.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you