IRONTON — Trevon Pendleton knew Ironton was playing Rock Hill, but when he looked on the field he saw Kirtland.
The Fighting Tigers head football coach didn’t like what he was looking at much of the night.
Ironton (4-0 overall, 4-0 Ohio Valley Conference) won 44-0 at Rock Hill last week. While the Tigers’ at-times sloppy effort was good enough to beat the Redmen (1-3), it likely wouldn’t have sufficed against defending Division V state champion Kirtland, which Ironton hopes to take on in a rematch of the 2019 title game the Hornets won 17-7. Kirtland is No. 1 and Ironton No. 2 in the Associated Press poll.
The Tigers fumbled four times, botched an extra-point hold, failed on a two-point conversion and committed seven penalties for 60 yards. Ironton hopes curtail such mistakes at 7 p.m. Friday at Chesapeake (2-2, 2-2).
Perhaps the Tigers have gotten bored. After all, they’ve beaten Portsmouth 50-9, Gallia Academy 55-7, Coal Grove 71-0 and Rock Hill 44-0. A mercy rule-prompted running clock has come into play in each game.
Pendleton said his team can’t afford to take anyone for granted and while Kirtland remains squarely in the Tigers’ sights, the focus must be on Chesapeake. That was the message earlier this week in workouts.
“We got better today,” Pendleton said after Tuesday’s practice. “The best-on-best scrimmage at the end of practice was lit.”
Chesapeake poses an interesting matchup. After opening losses of 28-13 at Fairland and 14-10 at Rock Hill, the Panthers rebounded with a 42-0 pasting of South Point. Then, on Friday, Chesapeake broke loose with a 49-38 victory over Portsmouth.
The Panthers, too, have gotten better.
Ironton, though, is motivated. The Tigers are tied with Fairland (4-0, 4-0) for the league lead. The Dragons play at Gallia Academy on Friday. Rather than scoreboard-watch, though, Pendleton said his team is concentrating on taking care of business.
“We need to play a solid four quarters and let the chips fall where they may,” Pendleton said. “We need to go out and play and take care of business.”
Ironton’s Reid Carrico, committed to Ohio State as a linebacker, leads the conference in rushing as a running back. Carrico has 544 yards on 45 carries, a 12.09 per rush average. Trevor Carter has 173 yards on 17 attempts for a 10.18 average.
Tayden Carpenter has been stellar in his first season as a starter at quarterback, completing 36 of 50 passes for 641 yards and nine touchdowns, with three interceptions. His top targets have been Trent Hacker, who has nine receptions for 156 yards (17.33 yards per catch) and Aaron Masters, who has caught four balls for 151 yards (37.75 per reception).