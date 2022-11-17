The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — On Thursday, Ironton found out where it could play in the state semifinals, but the Fighting Tigers must make it there first.

Top-seeded Ironton (13-0) takes on No. 2 seed Harvest Prep (13-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Raidiger Field in Waverly, Ohio, in the Division V, Region 19 high school football championship game. The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Thursday the winner will play at 7 p.m. Nov. 25 at Cincinnati Princeton High in the state semifinals against the victor from the Region 20 title game featuring Germantown Valley View (12-1) and West Milton Milton-Union (12-0).

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

