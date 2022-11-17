IRONTON — On Thursday, Ironton found out where it could play in the state semifinals, but the Fighting Tigers must make it there first.
Top-seeded Ironton (13-0) takes on No. 2 seed Harvest Prep (13-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Raidiger Field in Waverly, Ohio, in the Division V, Region 19 high school football championship game. The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Thursday the winner will play at 7 p.m. Nov. 25 at Cincinnati Princeton High in the state semifinals against the victor from the Region 20 title game featuring Germantown Valley View (12-1) and West Milton Milton-Union (12-0).
Some have pegged the Ironton/Harvest Prep matchup as the de facto state championship game, but the Tigers aren't thinking like that.
"One at a time," Ironton wide receiver Ty Perkins said. "We want to win the state championship, but we can't look ahead."
Tigers coach Treveon Pendleton sounded a lot like other coaches describing his team when he assessed the Warriors.
"They're good," Pendleton said. "They're athletic and fast. Their quarterback (Aiden Rogers) can run and he can throw the deep ball. They like to work the perimeter and get to the edge."
That makes open-field tackling a premium. Ironton is adept at that and was in 2020 when it beat Harvest Prep 21-14 in the playoffs. Rogers and running back Marchello Cox have helped the Warriors average 41.2 points per game. Harvest Prep gives up just 11.4. The Tigers average 41 points per contest and surrender 10.8.
Carpenter said Harvest Prep features some big defensive linemen, but its their speed that concerns him more than their size. Xavier Cain (6-foot-2, 309 pounds) clogs the middle and end Earnest Pierce (6-0, 180) is adept at rushing the passer.
The teams share a common foe. Ironton opened the season with a 12-3 victory over Wheelersburg. The Warriors beat the Pirates 25-21 last week. Other than a 40-35 triumph over Columbus Hartley, the Wheelersburg game was the only close call Harvest Prep has had.
The rest of the Division V playoff field pits Canfield South Range (13-0) against Perry (11-2) for the Region 17 championship and Liberty Center (13-0) vs. Bloomdale Elmwood (12-1) for the Region 18 title.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
