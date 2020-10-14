IRONTON -- Ironton has no intention of playing Virginia to New Lexington's Maryland-Baltimore County.
The Fighting Tigers (6-0) bring a No. 1 seed into Saturday's 7 p.m. Ohio Division V, Region 19 playoff football game with 16th-seeded New Lexington (4-3) at Tanks Memorial Stadium. The odds of an upset appear astronomical, but that was the case in the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament when Maryland-Baltimore County became the first No. 16 seed to defeat a No. 1 seed when it upset Virginia 74-54 in the first round.
Ironton, ranked second to two-time defending state champion Kirtland in the Associated Press poll, is eyeing a return to the state title game, but the Fighting Tigers aren't so focused on a rematch with Kirtland that they will overlook New Lexington.
"We've got unfinished business," Ironton linebacker Reid Carrico said. "It's led to a lot of sleepless nights lying in bed thinking about what you could have done better or daydreaming in class about what we could have done better."
The Panthers bring a potent passing attack led by 6-foot-2, 173-pound senior Logyn Ratliff, who has completed an efficient 110 of 166 passes (66.3 percent) for 1,799 yards and 18 touchdowns, with five interceptions. New Lexington features a trio of receivers with more than 400 yards in catches. Zach Eveland, a senior, leads the way with 28 receptions for 464 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Brady Hanson has 24 catches for 441 yards and seven TDs. Sophomore Tatem Toth has caught 17 passes for 405 yards and two scores. Senior Shaun Pletcher also is dangerous, having caught 24 balls for 297 yards and four touchdowns.
The Panthers' running game hasn't been as strong. Ryan Hobbs, a 6-1, 194-pound sophomore leads the ground attack with 354 yards and four touchdowns on 84 carries. Ratliff is next with 73 attempts for 323 yards and six touchdowns.
Ratliff threw for 371 yards and six touchdowns last week in a 41-6 rout of Westfall in the first round. Ironton drew an opening-round bye.
New Lexington's defense isn't nearly as strong as its offense, as evidenced in its three losses. The Panthers fell to Thornville Sheridan 55-18 in their opener, 49-18 to Byesville Meadowbrook and 42-34 to Coshocton. They surrendered 41 points to McConnelsville Morgan in a 12-point victory.
Ironton's potent offense will be a severe challenge. Carrico, an Ohio State commit as a linebacker, has run for 963 yards and 15 touchdowns on just 79 carries. Trevor Carter, a sophomore with several FBS college offers, has carried 37 times for 327 yards. Sophomore quarterback Tayden Carpenter has completed 52 of 80 passes (65 percent) for 875 yards and 15 touchdowns. Trent Hacker leads the receiving corps with 11 catches for 267 yards and four TDs. Aaron Masters has eight receptions for 215 yards and three scores.
Ironton's starter have rarely played more than one possession in the second half, as the Tigers have won each game by at least 22 points. Ironton has outscored opponents 51.3 to 6.1, with the closest game being a 33-11 victory over Cincinnati Sycamore, a Division I (Ohio's largest classification) program.
The Tigers and Panthers are meeting for the second time. New Lexington won 38-6 in a playoff game in 2008 at Jackson and went on to a regional championship and No. 2 state ranking.
The winner of Saturday's contest advances to play the victor from Saturday's game featuring No. 9 seed Wellston (5-2), a 42-8 winner of South Point last week, at No. 8 Johnstown-Monroe (5-2). If Ironton wins, it will play at home. If New Lexington emerges victorious, it will be on the road.