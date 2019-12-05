IRONTON, Ohio — Good high school football teams have a deep, talented and experienced class of seniors who know what to expect from opponents and how to handle offensive and defensive schemes in big games.
The Ohio Valley Conference champion Ironton Fighting Tigers, playing in Saturday’s Ohio High School Athletic Association Division V state championship at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, has such a senior class.
Ironton (13-1) has 16 seniors on this squad that will take on Kirtland (14-0) at 8 p.m. in what will be the seventh and final state championship game played this week in the Buckeye State.
It’s not lost on those seniors that, win or lose, they will be playing their final high school football game.
“It’s tough because I feel like I should play football here all my life,” said Gage Salyers, the team’s quarterback and starting safety. “It’s going to be hard leaving, that’s for sure. Especially being around all these guys.”
Playing his final game in the atmosphere of a championship game is exactly what Salyers and his teammates have wanted.
Wide receiver and outside linebacker Jordan Grizzle has thought about it too.
“We’re real excited to be here,” Grizzle said. “I’d love to get a win. This is my last game, so I’ve got 48 minutes of football left and I’m just trying to lay it on the line and try to get a win.”
The win would be Ironton’s first state championship since 1989 and its third overall. The Fighting Tigers were last in a state championship in 1999 — before any of its players were even born.
Kirtland is another story.
The Hornets, coached by Tiger LaVerde, have won four state championships, all of them since 2011. It is the defending Division VI state champion, but graduated nearly all of its starters from that team.
Ironton head coach Trevon Pendleton cited the team’s undefeated record as enough experience for the Hornets to challenge his team. Kirtland went 15-0 last season in its run to the Division VI crown and is 14-0 so far in its effort to take that school’s first Division V crown.
For the seniors at Ironton, the coaches have tried to instill a sense of destiny for this team.
“It’s crazy because this past summer we took a trip up to Canton and (the coaches) showed us where we would come to play in December,” Salyers said. “We thought about that all summer.”
That trip and now playing for the state championship helped the Fighting Tigers rid themselves of the bad taste left behind by the 15-7 first-round playoff loss to eventual 2018 Division V champion Johnstown-Monroe, Salyers said.
“It feels great because of all the hard work we put in since our last playoff game last year. We came in and worked out the day after,” said Salyers.
That work continued through the heat of the summer during seven-on-seven scrimmages and is now but a memory as the temperatures outside dropped near freezing during practices this week.
“To be honest with you, I’m pretty happy,” Grizzle said. “Running in the heat is not very fun. It’s always good to think when you’re playing in December and it’s real cold that that’s where everyone wants to be at the end of the season. It’s exciting. I love it. This is true football weather right here. I wouldn’t want to play in anything else.”