The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230910 midlandfb 07.jpg
Buy Now

Ironton’s Shaun Terry (4) returns a punt for a score against Cabell Midland during a high school football game on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

Ironton debuted at No. 7 in the Associated Press Ohio high school football poll Monday.

The Fighting Tigers (2-1) received 98 points in Division V. Perry (4-0, 172 points) is top-ranked and one of five teams receiving No. 1 votes. Coldwater (4-0, 158) is No. 2 with five first-place votes. Oak Harbor (4-0, 125) is third with two No. 1 nods. Liberty Center (4-0, 119) is first on one ballot to rank fourth. Germantown Valley View (4-0, 118) picked up a trio of first-place votes and ranks fifth.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you