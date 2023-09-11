Ironton debuted at No. 7 in the Associated Press Ohio high school football poll Monday.
The Fighting Tigers (2-1) received 98 points in Division V. Perry (4-0, 172 points) is top-ranked and one of five teams receiving No. 1 votes. Coldwater (4-0, 158) is No. 2 with five first-place votes. Oak Harbor (4-0, 125) is third with two No. 1 nods. Liberty Center (4-0, 119) is first on one ballot to rank fourth. Germantown Valley View (4-0, 118) picked up a trio of first-place votes and ranks fifth.
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (3-0, 108) is sixth, followed by the Fighting Tigers, Creston Norwayne (4-0, 96), Middletown Madison (4-0, 47) and Garrettsville Garfield (4-0, 24). Milan Edison and Waynesville also received votes.
Eastern-Meigs (4-0, 64) earned one first-place vote and is No. 7 in Division VII, the state’s smallest classification. Maria Stein Marion Local (4-0, 203) received 17 No. 1 votes to top the class. Hamler Patrick Henry is second, Malvern third, McComb fourth, Ansonia fifth, Cedarville sixth, Eastern seventh, Danville eighth, Tiffin Calvert ninth and Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 10th.
Lakewood St. Edward (4-0, 205) received 19 of 21 No. 1 votes to rank No. 1 in Division I, the largest division. Pickerington North (4-0, 171) picked up the other two first-place votes and is No. 2. Hilliard Davidson and Cincinnati Princeton tied for third ahead of Perrysburg, Lewis Center Olentangy, Gahanna Lincoln, Cincinnati St. Xavier, Hilliard Bradley and Milford.
Akron Hoban (4-0, 183) received 10 No. 1 nods to top Division II. Cincinnati Winton Woods is second, followed by Massillon Washington, Avon, Painesville Riverside, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit, Xenia, Canal Winchester, North Ridgeville and Macedonia Nordonia.
Toledo Central Catholic (4-0, 188) picked up 15 first-place votes to claim the top spot in Division III. Hamilton Badin is second, followed by Youngstown Ursuline, Columbus Watterson, Norton, London, Trotwood-Madison, Geneva, Chagrin Falls Kenston and Gates Mills Gilmour Academy.
In Division IV, Clarksville Clinton-Massie (4-0, 180) is No. 1 with nine first-place votes. Cincinnati Wyoming is second, followed by Canton South, Thornville Sheridan, Steubenville, Cleveland Glenville, Sandusky Perkins, Cincinnati Taft, Bellevue and Van Wert.
Versailles (4-0, 183) is top-ranked in Division VI, No. 1 on 14 ballots. Williamsburg is second, ahead of West Jefferson, Kirtland, Sugarcreek Garaway, Rootstown, Bluffton, New Madison Tri-Village, Collins Western Reserve and Cincinnati Country Day.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.