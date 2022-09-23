IRONTON — Trevon Pendleton’s Ironton football team, rated No. 1 in Division V, Region 19, scored nine touchdowns in the first half Friday as it remained undefeated on the season with a 62-0 victory over Ohio Valley Conference foe Chesapeake.
Ironton moved to 6-0 on the season including 3-0 in the OVC, while looking to improve its 12.6 computer rating that determines playoff seeding in Ohio.
With four games left in the regular season, including one with OVC co-leader Gallia Academy, Pendleton said it is important for the Fighting Tigers to establish momentum early in contests.
It did that against Chesapeake (2-4, 0-3) from the opening kickoff.
“Every drive is important, but starting the game off fast is crucial,” Pendleton said. “I think you’ve got to get in that rhythm of coming out of the gates fast.”
Pendleton got his team started with an onside kick to open the game. The play worked as Ironton recovered at its opponent’s 42-yard line.
Three plays later, Ironton got the first of three TDs from running back Jacquez Keyes for a 7-0 lead. Amari Felder added two rushing scores as the Fighting Tigers scored nine times in the first half.
Quarterback Tayden Carpenter’s 23-yard pass to Zayne Williams capped a 28-0 first quarter.
Felder and Keyes each added a rushing touchdown in the second quarter, while Jesse Copas added a 48-yard TD run.
Shaun Terry returned Chesapeake punter Curtis Brandenburg’s kick 43 yards to cap the first-half scoring.
With a running clock in the second half, and playing its reserves, Ironton kept the shutout intact and nearly added another score in the fourth quarter.
Phil Bowman was stopped at the Chesapeake 1-yard line as time expired to keep the Fighting Tigers from adding another score.
After having played each of the OVC’s first-place teams — Gallia Academy, Coal Grove and Ironton — Chesapeake will be at home to fourth-place Portsmouth next Friday.
Ironton will take on Rock Hill next.
CHESAPEAKE 0 0 0 0 — 0
IRONTON 28 34 0 0 — 62
I — Keyes 3 run (E. Williams kick).
I — Felder 17 run (E. Williams kick).
I — Keyes 37 run (E. Williams kick).
I — Z. Williams 23 pass from Carpenter (E. Williams kick).
