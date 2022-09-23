The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — Trevon Pendleton’s Ironton football team, rated No. 1 in Division V, Region 19, scored nine touchdowns in the first half Friday as it remained undefeated on the season with a 62-0 victory over Ohio Valley Conference foe Chesapeake.

Ironton moved to 6-0 on the season including 3-0 in the OVC, while looking to improve its 12.6 computer rating that determines playoff seeding in Ohio.

