Pendleton

IRONTON — Ironton High School’s football team sometimes appears unstoppable, but COVID-19 has at least sidelined the Fighting Tigers for a while.

Ironton shut down football and all other summer sports workouts for two weeks Monday after a student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19, according to athletic director and head football coach Trevon Pendleton.

Pendleton said the halt in workouts is necessary and all guidelines will be followed.

“We will pause our skills training until further notice,” Pendleton said. “The program and district are committed to transparency while working with the local health department to provide additional guidance and information.”

Ironton is the latest local school to suspend practices after a positive COVID-19 test. Symmes Valley and South Point shut down workouts last week after student-athletes tested positive.

Russell halted workouts last month after a girls soccer player initially showed a positive result. The test turned out to be a false positive. Russell joined fellow Kentucky schools Phelps and Clay County in stopping workouts because of positive COVID-19 tests.

Portsmouth High School and Northwest High School in Scioto County stopped spring athletic activities after student-athletes tested positive. Sissonville High School did likewise last month when a coach’s test returned positive.

