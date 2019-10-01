HUNTINGTON — Ironton is ranked sixth in Division VI in the Ohio Associated press high school football poll, released Monday.
The Fighting Tigers (4-1) trail top-ranked Kirtland, defending state champion Orrville, Pemberville Eastwood, Oak Harbor and West Jefferson. Minford is seventh, followed in the top 10 by West Lafayette Ridgewood, Sugarcreek Garaway and Rootstown.
The Fighting Tigers play at Chesapeake at 7 p.m. Friday.
In Division IV, Gallia Academy (5-0) is eighth, ahead of Girard and Milton-Union. Cincinnati Wyoming tops the rankings, followed by Perry, Newark Licking Valley, Germantown Valley View, Clarksville Clinton-Massie, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and Galion.
The Blue Devils play at Fairland at 7 p.m. Friday.